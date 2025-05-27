This Unsung Tennessee River City With Vintage Mansions, Caverns, And Garden Trails Feels Like A Fairytale

Just under 80 miles from Nashville, you'll find an underrated Tennessee city that makes for an exciting vacation destination all its own. The southeastern city of McMinnville, located just an hour and a half from Nashville International Airport, sits at the edge of three scenic rivers in the foothills of the Cumberland Plateau. Its vibe shifts from Nashville's bustling energy to an outdoorsy paradise filled with hiking trails, waterfalls, caverns, gardens, and historic homes.

Step into a fairytale with a visit to the vintage Falcon Rest Mansion, built in 1896 and surrounded by five acres of gardens. Guests can tour the historic mansion, browse the gift shop for souvenirs, and have lunch in the tea room. Afterward, stroll through the surrounding trails to see trees planted more than a century ago, along with newer specimens from local nurseries — a reflection of why McMinnville has earned the nickname "Nursery Capital of the World." The area's ideal soil and climate have helped more than 400 nurseries flourish.

The historical and unique trees don't end there, though. One in particular comes with its own legend. The Birthing Tree, a massive 81-foot-tall white oak with a 130-foot canopy, was once a meeting place for travelers from other cities and is now a beloved local landmark. It earned its name from stories of people giving birth at the tree. Around the city, you'll find even more fascinating landmarks, outdoor attractions, and scenic river views — all part of why this region is a recommended stop on nature-filled road trips through Tennessee's majestic mountains.