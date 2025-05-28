This Coastal Spanish City's Shopping District Is Shaded By An Incredible Colorful Canopy Handmade By Artists

This project started as a small gathering to socialize and keep busy at the local Senior Citizens' Social Center. Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., anyone interested in knitting and crocheting brought scraps of leftover thread and yarn, along with wires and plastic thread. Then, Eva Pacheco got to work helping the local residents to twist, loop, and knot the giant screen that would be used to shade Malaga Street (the main shopping street of Alhaurín de la Torre) during the hot summer months.

The project started in 2019 with about 40 elderly women. The goal was an awning of about 500 square feet. Since then, the project has grown to almost 13,000 square feet and includes new designs. In 2024, the faces of Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Marilyn Monroe, and Charlie Chaplin were woven into the canopy. The workshop has also experimented with crocheted umbrellas that cast snowflake-like shadows in the sun.

The project has been a social and environmental success, dropping the temperature on Malaga Street by as much as 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade. The canopy is also reusable. Every year, it's taken down in the fall, washed, and reinstalled the next summer. It has won numerous awards and even inspired an American version in the sister city of New Iberia, Louisiana.