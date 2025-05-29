Washington's Under-The-Radar City With Its Own European-Style Castle Offers A Wealth Of Outdoor Recreation
Seattle's renowned coffee culture, Space Needle landmark, and picturesque waterfront, all in the shadow of majestic Mount Rainier, is often the main destination when travelers think of the state of Washington. However, about 40 miles south of the state's largest city is a charming lakefront suburb that brims with historic treasures and outdoor adventures.
Lakewood, Washington, became a summer destination for wealthy Seattle residents in the early 20th century due to its position on American Lake. Today, the city lies adjacent to Joint Base Lewis–McChord, a U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force base, but Lakewood's military past itself actually dates to the mid-19th century. Tucked into Lakewood near Steilacoom, Washington's oldest town with cute waterfront parks, coffee shops, and trails, is Fort Steilacoom, a U.S. Army fort built in 1849 that is now a military history museum.
An even older historic gem is found at Thornewood Castle on the shores of American Lake. The Tudor Gothic pile was built in England in the 16th century and relocated to Lakewood in the early 20th century by an American entrepreneur, then reassembled according to his specifications. Today, the castle is a 10-room hotel and event venue, and has been used as a filming set for multiple movies. And just steps from the mansion, American Lake beckons with a wide range of aquatic adventures. There, travelers can fish, boat, and swim. While back on shore, two lakefront parks offer sandy beaches and tennis courts.
Lakewood, Washington, is a one-hour drive south of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The best time to visit the city is during the summer months for prime lake weather.
Inside Thornewood Castle in Lakewood, Washington
At Thornewood Castle, you can truly live like English nobility for the night. American entrepreneur Chester Thorne helped develop Tacoma, Washington at the turn of the 20th century. His fascination with Tudor England inspired him to purchase a 16th-century Tudor manor from England and ship the parts to Washington for reconstruction in 1907. Once finished four years later, the magnificent estate was filled with art and antiques befitting the Tudor era. The surrounding acres were transformed by the Olmsted Brothers and include a sunken English garden with fountains, terraces, and outdoor sculptures.
Today, Thornewood Castle is open for overnight stays and private events. The castle has welcomed illustrious guests, including two U.S. Presidents, and has been featured as a set in four major shows and movies. There are 10 guest rooms and suites, all elegantly decorated with period furniture and decorative arts, such as stained-glass windows and canopy beds. Guests will feel like kings and queens of the castle with access to the Great Hall, game room, 3 acres of gardens, and a private dock and beach right on American Lake. There is no dining on property, but all accommodations are outfitted with in-room fridges and microwaves. While the castle accommodations only permit guests over the age of 12, there are two lakefront apartments managed by Thornewood Castle for guests of all ages.
"We stayed in Anna's Suite, and the view of the garden was exceptional," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The grounds and castle are beautiful and so intricate, we spent hours looking at everything and all the details."
For another European-inspired stay in Washington, head to the Alpine Inn at Crystal Mountain, an escape straight out of a Bavarian storybook.
Outdoor adventures in Lakewood
While Washington state brims with outdoor adventures, from orca-spotting on the coast to the iconic Mount Rainier National Park hike, enjoy idyllic lake life at American Lake in Lakewood. This thousand-acre lake appears to be straight out of a painting with mirror-like clear water fringed by Douglas fir trees, with views of snow-capped Mount Rainier in the distance. While the lake is lined with private residences, there are two public parks for all visitors to enjoy.
Just a short walk from Thornewood Castle is Harry Todd Park, a sprawling 17-acre lakefront park with tennis courts and two sports fields. There is also a fishing pier, large, swimmable beach, and docks, as well as picnic tables and playgrounds.
Directly across the lake from Harry Todd Park is the smaller American Lake Park, which is the best option for boaters with a public boat launch directly on the lake. Depart here for fishing excursions, as the lake teems with a wide array of species, from rainbow trout to yellow perch. And leisure boaters will find skimming through the waters a delight, bypassing the lake's islands and beautiful shoreline. There is also a swimmable, sandy beach, space for picnic tables, and a playground.
For relaxing strolls, visit nearby Lakewold Gardens, a 10-acre lakefront oasis founded in 1908, with separate garden rooms of boxwood parterres, fern gardens, rock gardens, and woodlands.