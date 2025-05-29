Washington's Under-The-Radar City With Its Own European-Style Castle Offers A Wealth Of Outdoor Recreation

Seattle's renowned coffee culture, Space Needle landmark, and picturesque waterfront, all in the shadow of majestic Mount Rainier, is often the main destination when travelers think of the state of Washington. However, about 40 miles south of the state's largest city is a charming lakefront suburb that brims with historic treasures and outdoor adventures.

Lakewood, Washington, became a summer destination for wealthy Seattle residents in the early 20th century due to its position on American Lake. Today, the city lies adjacent to Joint Base Lewis–McChord, a U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force base, but Lakewood's military past itself actually dates to the mid-19th century. Tucked into Lakewood near Steilacoom, Washington's oldest town with cute waterfront parks, coffee shops, and trails, is Fort Steilacoom, a U.S. Army fort built in 1849 that is now a military history museum.

An even older historic gem is found at Thornewood Castle on the shores of American Lake. The Tudor Gothic pile was built in England in the 16th century and relocated to Lakewood in the early 20th century by an American entrepreneur, then reassembled according to his specifications. Today, the castle is a 10-room hotel and event venue, and has been used as a filming set for multiple movies. And just steps from the mansion, American Lake beckons with a wide range of aquatic adventures. There, travelers can fish, boat, and swim. While back on shore, two lakefront parks offer sandy beaches and tennis courts.

Lakewood, Washington, is a one-hour drive south of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The best time to visit the city is during the summer months for prime lake weather.