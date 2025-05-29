The Copper Corridor Of Arizona Is A Riverside Town With Scenic Trains, Canyon Trails, And Wild Waters
Arizona's mining heritage stretches across the state, but the Copper Corridor is a special route that winds between Phoenix and Tucson. It provides a scenic alternative to the straight, but less interesting, Interstate 10 connecting Arizona's biggest cities. To get there, head east from Phoenix along the historic Route 60, keep going past Apache Junction, the gateway to Arizona's Tonto National Forest. Stay on Route 60, past the turnoff for the desert gem of Florence, a classic Western town nestled between cacti and cotton fields. Keep going until you get to Superior, Arizona, and turn off onto what's known locally as Ray Road. This scenic state byway follows the seams of copper that led farmers and prospectors to settle this part of Arizona. As you pass the town of Hayden, you may see the gaping hole of the open pit copper mine and the freight trains of the Copper Basin Railway shunting copper ore.
At the heart of the Copper Corridor, the town of Winkelman, Arizona, stands where the Gila River picks up the waters of the San Pedro. This historic little town has become a favorite for campers and day-trippers looking to hike the nearby canyon trails and catch some of the best bird watching in the state. Plus, as it's less than 100 miles from Phoenix, about an hour and a half by car, this scenic town makes for a great day trip from the city.
Cooling rivers and canyon hikes near Winkelman
Winkelman, Arizona, is the smallest town in the state. It has fewer than 400 residents and has been steadily shrinking. Because of this, this town might be easily overlooked, but for the riverside park where campers can bed down in the bends of the Gila River, immersed in nature. Flowing water and thriving thickets of cottonwoods, eucalyptus, hackberry, and pine ensure a steady stream of birdlife. Common black and gray hawks can be sighted here along with hooded orioles and vermillion flycatchers, among other birds.
The town is also the gateway to Aravaipa Canyon, a true desert oasis with water running through its remote canyon walls. Naturalist, writer, and photographer Jake Case described it like this on his Mountain Tripper blog: "Here, a spring-fed creek sweeps calmly through a thousand-foot-deep canyon. The stoic silhouettes of Saguaros guard the slopes of the canyon walls as sheer faces of billion-year-old rock form the upper ramparts towering into the sky." This pristine mountain wilderness requires a permit from the Bureau of Land Management to hike in, however. The trip to the canyon is best done with a four-wheel-drive vehicle, but worth the effort. "What a beautiful hike! We did [approximately] 6 miles this morning in this gorgeous area of [Arizona]. Permits are required and it's down a primitive road, so it's best to have a truck. Not really suitable for a passenger car," one traveler wrote on Instagram.
River floating and casino fun in Winkelman
If you're looking for an escape from the summer heat, floating down the Gila River is a sure way to cool off. Head to the Christmas Recreation Site about 8 miles north of Winkelman. You won't need a permit for a small watercraft here and can enjoy the scenery while on a kayak or canoe. There are some floating hazards, so tubing is not advised. Here, you can wind your way down the river, enjoying the canyon views until Winkelman. On the other hand, if what you need is an air-conditioned escape, the Apache Sky Casino is just a short drive south of Winkelman in Dudleyville, Arizona. It's a small and friendly casino that's open 24 hours, with more slot machines than table games, but its location and promotions are popular with Phoenix to Tucson commuters.
Because Winkleman is such a small town, there aren't many restaurant options in the area. But Maria's Family Restaurant, right off the highway, is a local institution that gets high ratings for its Mexican food, especially its hearty breakfasts. To keep exploring the Copper Corridor, continue heading south towards Tucson. On the way, you'll come to the quirky town of Oracle, where the mountains meet the desert, and home to a fascinating science research facility.