The Copper Corridor Of Arizona Is A Riverside Town With Scenic Trains, Canyon Trails, And Wild Waters

Arizona's mining heritage stretches across the state, but the Copper Corridor is a special route that winds between Phoenix and Tucson. It provides a scenic alternative to the straight, but less interesting, Interstate 10 connecting Arizona's biggest cities. To get there, head east from Phoenix along the historic Route 60, keep going past Apache Junction, the gateway to Arizona's Tonto National Forest. Stay on Route 60, past the turnoff for the desert gem of Florence, a classic Western town nestled between cacti and cotton fields. Keep going until you get to Superior, Arizona, and turn off onto what's known locally as Ray Road. This scenic state byway follows the seams of copper that led farmers and prospectors to settle this part of Arizona. As you pass the town of Hayden, you may see the gaping hole of the open pit copper mine and the freight trains of the Copper Basin Railway shunting copper ore.

At the heart of the Copper Corridor, the town of Winkelman, Arizona, stands where the Gila River picks up the waters of the San Pedro. This historic little town has become a favorite for campers and day-trippers looking to hike the nearby canyon trails and catch some of the best bird watching in the state. Plus, as it's less than 100 miles from Phoenix, about an hour and a half by car, this scenic town makes for a great day trip from the city.