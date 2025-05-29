Folks who want to blow the bank for their summer vacation don't need any advice from us, but trimming your budget requires a good amount of research. Say you wanted to visit Australia and take your dream vacation along the Great Barrier Reef, perhaps in the lesser-known Keppel Islands. While the U.S. dollar is down against the Australian dollar, the change isn't currently as significant as other countries at the time of this writing. Here, you might just have to budget a few fewer cocktails per day.

Choosing a different vacation spot also requires researching currency exchanges. Since one euro costs more than a dollar and the rate has been very inconsistent lately, it might be best to avoid the continent. Instead of visiting Venice, Italy, you can always go to the "Venice of Mexico" in Xochimilco. If you're set on having a Euro trip that's not too far from home, check out Aveiro, the "Venice of Portugal," as the country is one of Europe's most affordable outside Eastern Europe.

As for changing vacation dates, it's technically not a summer vacation if you don't go during the summer. But even tweaking the dates by a week or two can sometimes make a huge difference. Bear in mind that even though summer is the high season in many places, that's not true everywhere. For example, in most parts of India, the high season runs from November to December, so you'll find cheaper prices during other months of the year, although you'll have to put up with a lot of heat and rain, too.

While a staycation might not sound like the most thrilling option, it's still better than commuting and working, right? So don't let summer 2025 pass without taking the trip you need.