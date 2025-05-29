A Waterfall 4 Times The Size Of Niagara Once Shaped Washington's 'Geological Wonder Of North America'
Washington has consistently earned strong consideration for the title of "most beautiful state in the country," and it's not hard to see why! The stunning Cascade Mountains (which includes "the crown of the Pacific Northwest," aka the breathtaking, Alps-like Mountain Rainier) dominate much of Washington's pristine landscapes, displaying prominent snow-capped peaks interspersed with heavenly meadows and forests. As if that wasn't enough, Washington's dream-like Pacific coastline boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.
However, while the Cascades and coastal rainforests get all of the attention, Washington's Central and Eastern corridors tend to get overlooked. This would be a mistake, as Washington's vast landscape east of the Cascades has plenty of amazing outdoor destinations as well. None of these destinations are more representative of the underrated beauty of this corner of the state than the fantastic Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park.
Sun Lakes-Dry Falls justifiably earns the title of "geological wonder," but being a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle and almost two hours from Spokane, it's a geological wonder much different from the titanic Cascade Mountains or the serene Washington coastline. In contrast to the deep, lush forests further west, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls is surrounded by a much more arid and sparse eco-region, featuring vast plains, grasslands, and shrubs. The ancient riverbeds and gorges that define the park's remarkable scenery are just as breathtaking as Mount Rainier in every category but elevation; and depending on your tastes, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls' geological heritage may be more impressive than even that of the volcanic Mountain Rainier. Unlike the geothermal activity that forged much of the Cascades, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park owes its existence to a gargantuan ancient waterfall — four times the size of Niagara Falls!
Witness one of the nation's unsung geological marvels
The Pacific Northwest is already no slouch when it comes to spectacular waterfalls. For example, Idaho's majestic Shoshone Falls (aka the "Niagara of the West") is an overlooked treasure trove of year-round beauty. As amazing as the region's waterfalls are today, none hold a candle to the deluge that forged Sun Lakes-Dry Falls!
Around 15,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age, a massive ice dam in what is today Northern Idaho collapsed, unleashing as much as 600 cubic miles of water across the region and causing significant changes to the terrain of the Columbia Plateau. In Central Washington, these Ice Age floods forged a deep gorge and a gigantic waterfall that measures today at about 400 feet high and 3.5 miles wide — when actively flowing, the waterfall was more than four times the size of the mighty Niagara!
This once fearsome waterfall eventually subsided in the subsequent millennia, but its signature is still written all over the landscape of Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park. The site of the waterfall is now a prominent rocky cliff that easily conjures comparisons to the mighty Grand Canyon further south. Around the park's central lake are sizable basalt cliffs and canyon walls, which create a distinctly otherworldly effect when combined with the vast open spaces and fertile oases of Washington's High Desert region. The entire park and its notable geological features sit within a deep and ancient riverbed in Central Washington known as the Grand Coulee. The entire Grand Coulee region, including Sun Lakes-Dry Falls, offers an unforgettable scenic experience defined by breathtaking lava-forged cliffs, intricate waterways, and unique (yet amazing) views.
Experience outdoor adventures in an underrated corner of Washington State
Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park offers visitors one of the most memorable sights east of the Cascade Mountains — but more than being just a pretty location to look at, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park is also one of Washington's premier spots for outdoor recreation (even including famed national parks like Mount Rainier and Olympic). If that sounds like a bold claim, try thinking about any other notable outdoor wonders offering a full-on golf course! Within the park, the Vic Meyers Golf Course at the Sun Lakes Park Resort features nine holes of "Scottish Links" style golf, all open to the public. If golf's not your thing, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls is also a superb destination for scenic hikes, with an extensive network of gorgeous trails passing by the park's best viewpoints. The park's 15 miles of trails provide convenient access to terrific photo-op points, including areas that go right along the edges of cliffs and above the central lake!
Other land-based activities you can find in the park include biking, birdwatching, and even metal detecting. Thanks to the remnants of its ancient waterfall, the park is also a great spot for kayaking, paddleboarding, and swimming. If you're not feeling up for the outdoors, the Dry Falls Visitor Center is a convenient spot to get some of the best views of Dry Falls anywhere in the park! For overnight stays, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls has 96 standard campsites and 41 full RV hookup sites, all of which include fire pits and access to restrooms, showers, and a dump station. The Camp Delaney Retreat Center also offers a modern recreation hall and air-conditioned cabins for a less rugged (but still beautiful) stay.