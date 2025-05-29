A Waterfall 4 Times The Size Of Niagara Once Shaped Washington's 'Geological Wonder Of North America'

Washington has consistently earned strong consideration for the title of "most beautiful state in the country," and it's not hard to see why! The stunning Cascade Mountains (which includes "the crown of the Pacific Northwest," aka the breathtaking, Alps-like Mountain Rainier) dominate much of Washington's pristine landscapes, displaying prominent snow-capped peaks interspersed with heavenly meadows and forests. As if that wasn't enough, Washington's dream-like Pacific coastline boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

However, while the Cascades and coastal rainforests get all of the attention, Washington's Central and Eastern corridors tend to get overlooked. This would be a mistake, as Washington's vast landscape east of the Cascades has plenty of amazing outdoor destinations as well. None of these destinations are more representative of the underrated beauty of this corner of the state than the fantastic Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park.

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls justifiably earns the title of "geological wonder," but being a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle and almost two hours from Spokane, it's a geological wonder much different from the titanic Cascade Mountains or the serene Washington coastline. In contrast to the deep, lush forests further west, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls is surrounded by a much more arid and sparse eco-region, featuring vast plains, grasslands, and shrubs. The ancient riverbeds and gorges that define the park's remarkable scenery are just as breathtaking as Mount Rainier in every category but elevation; and depending on your tastes, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls' geological heritage may be more impressive than even that of the volcanic Mountain Rainier. Unlike the geothermal activity that forged much of the Cascades, Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park owes its existence to a gargantuan ancient waterfall — four times the size of Niagara Falls!