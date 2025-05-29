This Little Slice Of Italy Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is One Of Its Best-Kept Secrets

While the idyllic countryside around Charlottesville, Virginia, holds many historic treasures such as Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and the Blue Ridge Tunnel, Virginia's hidden passage through time, many travelers don't know about a stunning Italian-inspired estate atop Afton Mountain. The story of the mansion begins in the early 20th century, when James Henry Dooley, a wealthy businessman from Richmond, purchased over 700 acres of land on the mountain. In 1912, he built a lavish summer home there called Swannanoa (meaning "beautiful trail" in Cherokee).

The exterior design of Swannanoa was based on the Villa de Medici in Rome, a grand 16th-century Italian palace built for Cardinal Ferdinando I de' Medici. Swannanoa reflects the villa's Renaissance details, such as two towers, an entry loggia, and balustraded terraces, all in Georgian marble. Inside, the extravagance continues with grand proportions, a French music room, and a marble staircase. The property's gardens were transformed to resemble Italian terraces and offer majestic views of the Shenandoah Valley.

After Dooley and his wife passed away in the 1920s, Swannanoa was used as a country club, and later, a cultural center. Today, Swannanoa is owned by Skyline Swannanoa Inc. and has been carefully restored to its former grandeur.

Swannanoa is located in Afton, Virginia, about a 30-minute drive from Charlottesville, a lively college town with a vibrant wine scene. It is also a 90-minute drive from Richmond and two hours from Washington, D.C. Swannanoa can only be visited on guided tours, which take place between May and November on the second Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets cost $35 per adult, and children 12 and under can enter for free. The estate also serves as a glamorous venue for private events and special occasions.