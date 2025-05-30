Croatia's Perfectly Preserved Hilltop Village Is A Sleepy, Underrated Gem With Medieval Charm

When you imagine Croatia, you probably start conjuring images of aquamarine Adriatic waters, pine-studded islands, and lively seaside cities with yacht-ringed marinas. While many come here for the dreamy island getaways of Brač and Hvar or the long list of seriously stunning beaches Croatia offers, the country also flaunts irresistible hilltop towns that beckon those willing to venture away from the coast for a few hours. One of the very best is surely Motovun.

Capping a 880-foot-high mound in the northern half of the olive-tree-covered Istrian Peninsula, Motovun has been hailed as one of the most eye-catching towns in the region. And that's really saying something since Istria also hosts the gorgeous seaside gem of Rovinj and Pula, a city bursting with 2,000-year-old Roman ruins. While they draw the big crowds, Motovun remains small and sleepy by comparison — the town has a permanent population of under 1,000 people!

Because Motovun is so bucolic and remote, having your own car is the best way to visit. The drive in from Pula, which has its own airport, takes around an hour. It's only a little longer than that to get in from Rijeka, where there's another airport and a major ferry port. Be warned that the tight-knit streets of Motovun's old town are largely pedestrianized, so consider using the larger parking lots at the foot of the hill.