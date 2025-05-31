Some Oregon Wineries' Bubbly Vintages Are Beating French Champagne For The Title Of World's Best

Oregon's sparkling wines found themselves recently with a reason to pop their own corks. In a Wine Enthusiast roundup of Top 100 Wines of 2024, an Oregon bubbly was crowned number one, the first honor of its kind for a wine from the Willamette Valley. This exalted bottle is a 2013 vintage-dated bottle of a Champagne-style blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the Willamette Valley's Roco Winery with the name RMS Brut. Four other Oregon sparklers also made the prestigious list: Irvine & Robert's 2018 Blancs de Blancs Chardonnay, Domaine Serene's 2015 Vintage Brut Sparkling, Corollary's 2019 X-Omni Blancs de Blancs Sparkling Chardonnay, and Cho's 2018 Blanc de Noirs Sparkling Pinot Noir.

For fans of Oregon wine, it will come as no surprise. The state's premier wine region is just as scenic as Napa Valley (without the crowds), and boasts a wine country capital overflowing with world-class vineyards and gastronomy. Oregon wineries have been producing sparkling wines with the potential for finesse since the region kicked off in earnest in the 1980s.

As Rollin Soles, the former head winemaker of Argyle Wines, which was among the first to make sparkling wine in the Willamette Valley, told Forbes, "I wanted to take advantage of America's new-found love of Champagne. I believed the Willamette Valley had the best New World potential for cutting edge sparkling wine production." Given the recent awards heaped upon Oregon's sparklers, that potential has evidently been realized. Here's everything you need to know about what makes these wines so special, and how to visit the wineries involved for a taste of excellence.