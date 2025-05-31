A Wildly Treasured Tennessee State Park With An Award-Winning Swimming Hole Is A Waterfall Paradise

Cummins Falls State Park is located near the city of Cookeville in north-central Tennessee's Jackson County. As a tourist destination, central Tennessee tends to stand out more for its urban and cultural attractions than its natural beauty. After all, the state capital (and musical Mecca) of Nashville is obviously going to draw most of the region's tourism attention. However, though they are worlds apart in terms of characteristics, Cummins Falls State Park and Nashville are only an hour and a half drive apart. This means you can enjoy fun Music City amenities like the top-rated Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour one day, and then enjoy a pristine waterfall preserve the next.

The 306 acres of Cummins Falls State Park are the perfect natural complement to public art in a city like Nashville. Cummins Falls itself reaches a height of 75 feet, making it the eighth-highest waterfall in Tennessee. Yet the waterfall's best feature is not its height, but rather its structure. Surrounding the falls is the breathtaking Cummins Falls Gorge, a complex collection of steep, rocky strata almost entirely unaltered by human hands. The gorge's unique geology sculpts the falls into a multifaced collection of cascades flowing into each other like a wedding cake, while the surrounding forests display magical collections of oak, beech, buckeye, sycamore, and hemlock trees. The waterfall and gorge lie along the larger Blackburn Fork State Scenic River, a tributary of the Roaring River that flows through a particularly stunning forested area in Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau. With so many unique and bewitching features, it's no wonder native Tennesseans routinely list Cummins Falls as one of the state's best places to visit.