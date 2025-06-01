Texas' Underrated City With Timeless Charm Offers Fun Antique Shops And Fantastic Food Near Fort Worth

Fort Worth is a real hoot, but wander yonder and you'll find heaps of cool, underrated cities that deserve a little lovin' too. Case in point: The Lone Star State's so-called "Peach Capital" of Weatherford with its lively downtown and lakeside setting. Don't overlook Dublin either, better known as the "Irish Capital of Texas." However, if you're seeking something extra special, you're going to want to head to Hico.

Straddling the junction of Highways 281, 6, and 220 roughly 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, this small town of about 1,500 people is set amongst the rolling plains of Texas Hill Country. Hico, which dates back to the mid-1800s, has all the fixings of a great vacation spot. The city is famed for its diverse food scene, incredible assortment of shops (including antiques and clothing boutiques), not to mention its many historical sites. Its historic buildings, many of which can be found downtown, offer a frozen-in-time snapshot of the Old West.

The timeless charm of the city is only accented by its gorgeous terrain. Located right along the rushing waters of the Bosque River, you won't have any trouble finding plenty of waterfront paths to stroll. Did we mention the community has a pretty interesting past? And no, we're not talking about its humble beginnings as a cattle and cotton trading post. Legend has it, the remains of the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid are buried right in town — but more on that in a bit.