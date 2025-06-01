Texas' Underrated City With Timeless Charm Offers Fun Antique Shops And Fantastic Food Near Fort Worth
Fort Worth is a real hoot, but wander yonder and you'll find heaps of cool, underrated cities that deserve a little lovin' too. Case in point: The Lone Star State's so-called "Peach Capital" of Weatherford with its lively downtown and lakeside setting. Don't overlook Dublin either, better known as the "Irish Capital of Texas." However, if you're seeking something extra special, you're going to want to head to Hico.
Straddling the junction of Highways 281, 6, and 220 roughly 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth, this small town of about 1,500 people is set amongst the rolling plains of Texas Hill Country. Hico, which dates back to the mid-1800s, has all the fixings of a great vacation spot. The city is famed for its diverse food scene, incredible assortment of shops (including antiques and clothing boutiques), not to mention its many historical sites. Its historic buildings, many of which can be found downtown, offer a frozen-in-time snapshot of the Old West.
The timeless charm of the city is only accented by its gorgeous terrain. Located right along the rushing waters of the Bosque River, you won't have any trouble finding plenty of waterfront paths to stroll. Did we mention the community has a pretty interesting past? And no, we're not talking about its humble beginnings as a cattle and cotton trading post. Legend has it, the remains of the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid are buried right in town — but more on that in a bit.
Eat and shop your way around Hico
Hico makes good on the state's unofficial motto of "everything's bigger in Texas" because the city's food palate is huge for its size. Walk the streets and you'll find more than a dozen restaurants to dine in. For breakfast, Country Donuts has you covered. For something on the healthier side, head to Goin2Be for oatmeal, smoothies, and shakes.
When lunchtime rolls around, eateries like 2nd Street Social, Eis sandwich shop, and Koffee Kup Family Restaurant have you covered. If you opt for the latter, be sure to round up a few slices of their homemade pies. For dinner, order a steak at The Chop House or try a downhome Southern specialty at Oma Leen's. If Italian is your thing, pizza is on tap at BarbaCelli's, while Giovanni's Restaurant has staples like linguini and lasagna. Of course, you can't go wrong with authentic Mexican fare, courtesy of the Don Julio, Jersey Lilly's, and Mi Jalisco restaurants. Don't forget the dessert. Wiseman House Chocolates has gourmet truffles, nutty toffees, and much more.
Prefer to shop 'til you drop? Vintage connoisseurs can go picking at local antique stores. The Hico Mercantile, housed in an 1890s opera house, can be found in the historic downtown district. It features an eclectic collection of shops that sell everything from old antiques and clothes to art and home furnishings. Antiques line the shelves of the Sugar Moon Market, located a block away. You can stop by the Blue Star Trading Co. just across the street to shop a variety of Texas-themed gifts.
Hico's historical sites are worth a gander
There's no better icon of the Wild West than the notorious gunslinger, Billy the Kid, who was said to be linked to more than 20 murders. Of course, the good folks of Fort Sumner, New Mexico say the outlaw was shot and killed in 1881 at the hands of a sheriff named Pat Garrett and subsequently buried in the town's cemetery.
However, Hico's very own Billy the Kid Museum tells a different story, claiming the fugitive managed to escape New Mexico authorities and made his way to Hico, where he lived on, going by the name of William "Brushy Bill" Roberts until his death. His (second) supposed gravestone can be found about 20 miles outside of Hico at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Hamilton. Regardless of where his body wound up, the Billy the Kid Museum does offer visitors a great throwback to the Old West.
If you want to learn more about Hico's history, you can peruse the historic buildings in the downtown area. Alternatively, you could sleep in one with a stay at the single-room Cactus Flower Bed & Breakfast which was built in 1898. The Hico Upstairs Inn on Pecan Street right around the corner from the Billy the Kid statue is also housed in one of the town's historic buildings. Its six cozy rooms currently range in price from $195 to $220 per night. On the prowl for more fun things to do in the area? Hico is only about 30 minutes away from Dinosaur Valley, a Texas state park that boasts real dinosaur footprints.