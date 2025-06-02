Louisiana's Charming Wild West Town Near Kisatchie National Forest Hosts The State's Largest Military Base

Once the center of commerce in a lawless swath of present-day western Louisiana, Leesville is now a welcoming and hospitable community with a colorful past that sits on the cusp of some of the South's best outdoor pursuits. Here, about two hours south by car of Shreveport and its regional airport, visitors can step back in time to the pre-Civil War era when Spain and the United States created a buffer zone between their two countries to avoid disputes after the 1803 Louisiana Purchase. By crafting this neutral zone, the two governments created a renegade area where outlaws, military deserters, and runaway slaves settled and carved their lives out of the rolling hills and tall-pine country of this still-sparsely populated corner of the Pelican State.

Dubbed "No Man's Land" at the time and perceived by many to be Louisiana's own version of the Wild West, the neutral zone between Spain and the growing and westward-looking United States was sort of a 19th century DMZ where lawlessness was the order of the day, and where no government had much control. The occupants of No Man's Land included bandits and raiders who disrupted trade between nearby Natchitoches, Louisiana's oldest city with just as much European charm and culture as New Orleans, and points west in Spanish-controlled Texas. Both the U.S. and Spain took turns raiding outlaw camps and trying to keep trade flowing.

Finally, in 1821, nine years after Louisiana earned statehood, Spain and the U.S. settled on the present-day boundaries between Louisiana and what is now Texas. Today, there are still remnants of that 15-year "Wild West" period in Louisiana's history, and there's so much for visitors to do while traveling to this quiet enclave of the American South.