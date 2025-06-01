'America's Ultimate Country Music Highway' Is A Road Trip Through Virginia's Mountains And Cute Towns

There's no denying the steady rise in popularity of country music. A genre that got its humble beginnings in the American South, with roots in European folk songs, Appalachian music, African American heritage (especially the use of the banjo), and the rural traditions of small-town living, country has since exploded in a whirlwind. By combing these classic themes with contemporary sounds and incorporating inspiration from other genres like pop and hip-hop, artists are producing music that appeals to an increasingly broader audience. This is evidenced by music and entertainment data firm Luminate's 2024 Year-End Music Report, which states that country had more than 100 billion streams in 2024 in the U.S. alone—up from around 20 billion the previous year.

While many think of Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Grand Ole Opry, as the center point of the genre, it's Virginia that is known as the true "'birthplace of country music." It's also there that you'll find the Crooked Road, a 330-mile heritage trail that celebrates the heart of country music as well as its dedicated artists and rustic communities. More than 50 towns in southwest Virginia are now part of this lively experience, showcasing live music at affiliated venues, festivals, and country stores in an effort to promote the history and tradition of music in the Appalachian Mountains. Hop in the car and hit the road with a free spirit and an open mind as you embrace the excitement of a drive along America's ultimate country music highway.