'America's Ultimate Country Music Highway' Is A Road Trip Through Virginia's Mountains And Cute Towns
There's no denying the steady rise in popularity of country music. A genre that got its humble beginnings in the American South, with roots in European folk songs, Appalachian music, African American heritage (especially the use of the banjo), and the rural traditions of small-town living, country has since exploded in a whirlwind. By combing these classic themes with contemporary sounds and incorporating inspiration from other genres like pop and hip-hop, artists are producing music that appeals to an increasingly broader audience. This is evidenced by music and entertainment data firm Luminate's 2024 Year-End Music Report, which states that country had more than 100 billion streams in 2024 in the U.S. alone—up from around 20 billion the previous year.
While many think of Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Grand Ole Opry, as the center point of the genre, it's Virginia that is known as the true "'birthplace of country music." It's also there that you'll find the Crooked Road, a 330-mile heritage trail that celebrates the heart of country music as well as its dedicated artists and rustic communities. More than 50 towns in southwest Virginia are now part of this lively experience, showcasing live music at affiliated venues, festivals, and country stores in an effort to promote the history and tradition of music in the Appalachian Mountains. Hop in the car and hit the road with a free spirit and an open mind as you embrace the excitement of a drive along America's ultimate country music highway.
What you'll find along the Crooked Road
Since its inception in 2003, the Crooked Road has gathered a number of local communities into its fold. Winding along U.S. Route 58 through towns like Buchanan, a quiet river town with art, natural beauty, and antiques deep in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, the trail runs from Rocky Mount—deemed the gateway to the Crooked Road—in the east to Breaks Interstate Park near the Kentucky border.
During your road trip, stop at your leisure at venues such as The Blue Ridge Institute and Farm Museum, Rex Theater, the Carter Family Fold, and the Floyd Country Store or seek out smaller affiliates, like the Little River Bluegrass & Gospel Barn, Willis Gap Community Center Open Jam, Stables Saloon at Primland, or the town of Independence's historic 1908 courthouse. Listen to live bluegrass, folk, and old-time mountain music year-round or traverse the region to uncover other pastimes connected to country music heritage.
From fall festivals and spring flings to ample fiddlers' conventions, annual events abound, but there are less flashy ways to enjoy the Crooked Road as well. An event at Mountain Empire Community College near Big Stone Gap offers chance to become a part of the music with lessons on fiddle or banjo in the summertime while the Lazy Time Pickin Parlor gives visitors the chance to pick up their own instruments as a souvenir. Still other venues offer dancing, historical information, and radio show tapings in honor of this beloved musical genre.
One of the trail's biggest highlights combines music and history
While there are many things to see and do while on a road trip along the Crooked Road, one must-visit destination is the Blue Ridge Music Center, open May through October. Located in Virginia's Grayson County between Floyd, an underrated town with a booming arts scene, wine, and flavor, and Galax, it's clear with one visit to this vibrant hub that America's musical culture is still thriving in this part of the country.
A scenic outdoor amphitheater hosts live performances in genres ranging from country and bluegrass to folk, Americana, gospel, and blues. Enjoy free Midday Mountain Music on the breezeway every day of the week or visit for the Deep Roots, Many Voices summer concert series, which keeps the music going into the evening on Saturday nights.
The historical significance of music in southwest Virginia is revealed at the Roots of American Music Museum, which tells the stories of past generations of musicians and traces local genres from Europe and West Africa to America. In addition, the informative exhibit details how traditional mountain music continues to influence country and other genres in modern times. Stop by the visitor center to pick up souvenirs or activity sheets for children hoping to pick up a Junior Ranger badge. Hiking trails also abound, including the family-friendly High Meadow Trail and the more challenging Fisher Peak Loop Trail, allowing visitors to experience the region's scenic beauty along the way.