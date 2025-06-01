The Uncrowded Mountainous Montana Region For Rugged And Wild Outdoor Adventures In A Serene Setting

Big Sky Country is surely one of the most jaw-dropping regions of the USA. You can head there to stand on the so-called "Front Porch of the Rockies" in Choteau or hike through the "Crown of the Continent" in the fabled Glacier National Park amid shark-fin summits and roaring waterfalls. What's striking is that Montana is the fourth largest state by area yet in the bottom three states when it comes to population density. The upshot? This is a perfect destination if you like remote, uncrowded places. If this sounds like your idea of a great place to visit, then the little settlement of Sula could be just what you've been searching for.

Sula sits on the fringes of the vast Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, straddling Highway 93 as it wiggles up from the Idaho border. Don't expect much in the way of modern development — the population count of Sula as of 2025 is a mere 45 people. What you can look forward to is a front-row view of the Bitterroot Valley, a land of soaring peaks, good access to local ski fields, and a truly serene space amid the ranches of western Montana.

Did we mention that Sula is remote? Getting here will require a bit of dedication. The nearest place to fly into is Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, which is just over 3 hours to the east by car. These days, it's got some good domestic connections to major US hubs like Chicago and Los Angeles, along with car rental outlets. The alternative is to make Sula a stop on a cross-Rockies road trip. It'll take around 4.5 hours to drive here from Spokane via I-90 and just over 6 hours to get in from Boise.