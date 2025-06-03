A Charming Coastal Maine Fishing Village Is An Idyllic Spot For Fresh-Off-The-Line Seafood Cuisine
While lobster may be master of the ocean when it comes to Maine's seafood cuisine, visitors should know there are other crustaceans and fish in the sea to try — and they can be enthusiastically experienced in quaint Searsport, located about two hours north of Portland International Jetport. Like Maine's other under-the-radar waterfront towns, such as Camden, this fishing village, blessed with a nearly 10-mile stretch of coastline at the intersection of the Penobscot River and Penobscot Bay, is a delight to visit not only for its mouth-watering fish dishes, but also for its dive into maritime history and access to outdoor recreation and water sports.
Vestiges of the past are all around Searsport, a one-time hub for shipbuilding that has evolved into a gateway for fuel, lumber, paper, and chemicals. Officially incorporated in 1845, Searsport at one time had 11 shipyards, producing nearly 300 shipmasters, more than any other town of its size. Nearly 200 ships, including the newer and faster clipper ships, would sail around South America's Cape Horn for India and China in search of coveted Chinese items, such as tea, porcelain, and fabric.
Many treasures brought back to the homes of the sea captains, including embroidered Chinese costumes, paintings, and bronze sculptures, have now found their way into the Penobscot Marine Museum. There you can also check out permanent exhibitions on focuses such as the history of the Maine lobsterboat or crew life on a 19th-century merchant ship. This kid-friendly museum lets little ones steer a real ship's wheel or visit the hands-on education center to craft a meal in the ship's galley. Like a number of Maine attractions, you need to check on its seasonal hours.
Start with the clams, crab, and chowder in Searsport
Locally-sourced seafood abounds, so where should you start — Fried clams? Buttered crab? Piping hot chowder? With an unassuming exterior, Anglers Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant known for moderate prices and nice-sized portions of chowders, broiled seafood such as maple salmon filet and sea scallops topped with Ritz crackers, and fried entrees including clam strips, oysters, and fantail shrimp. If you crave mole with your crispy fish tacos, then pop into Hey Sailor! This pub features Mexican food with a seafood twist, including ceviche tostadas, chorizo mussels, and calamari that you can wash down with a margarita or a oaxacan old fashioned.
In nearby Belfast, a short 12-minute drive to the south, stop in at Nautilus Seafood & Grill for waterfront dining that has "exceeded" expectations for some. Yelp reviewers tout the bang bang shrimp, clam chowder, and seafood pie filled with haddock, shrimp, Maine scallops, and a flaky pie crust topping. If it's tender lobster you crave, Young's Lobster Pound & Seafood Restaurant overlooking Penobscot Bay sells one of the most mouthwatering lobster rolls in Maine, made with the nontraditional hamburger bun. Along with lobster rolls and freshly steamed over-a-pound lobster meals served with melted butter, Young's serves up steamed mussels, crab cakes, crab rolls, grilled haddock and classic sides like corn on the cob and coleslaw. Class up the meal and bring your own beer or wine and glasses.
Just six miles north of Searsport in Stockton Springs, savor the craft cocktails and sunset views at the Club Marina and Bar, where summer dining means you can feast on bacon-wrapped shrimp, lobster quiche, and lobster quesadilla. While seafood reigns, know that most restaurants offer non-pescatarian dishes as well, such as pasta, steaks, and salads.
Explore the outdoors at Searsport
You can also nosh via picnicking. If you want to multitask, grab your grub to go and enjoy ocean views, tide pools, and easy hikes with a relaxing visit to Moose Point State Park. There's a nominal $3 park entrance fee for Maine residents and $4 for nonresidents. Sears Island also offers waterfront adventure where you can kayak, swim, boat, ride bikes, and even join a clam dig. The 940-acre island is less than five minutes away, connected via a causeway. Be sure to park along the way, because cars aren't allowed on the island. For those inspired by the "American Pickers" show on the History Channel, stop by the Treasures & Trash Barn warehouse jam-packed with tools, furnishings, pots, skis, license plates, and more. Afterward, blueberry ice cream beckons at Stone Fox Farm Creamery.
If time is on your side, the Homeport Inn & Tavern is one-stop lodging and dining with nine tastefully appointed rooms and one apartment, a sumptuous sitting area, a billiard room, and complimentary buffet breakfast that includes chocolate croissants and frittatas. Boasting historical and modern cred, this one-time sea captain's home dates back to the 1860s, and in 2023 Yelp ranked it 22 out of 100 for top nationwide lodging. You can enjoy a meal and live entertainment in the English-style tavern, whether you're craving seafood, such as jumbo shrimp cocktail and wild halibut, or bangers and mash instead.
No doubt, Searsport is worth a stop where you can refuel, relax, and recharge before you revisit your itinerary. More of Maine's spectacular scenery awaits on your drive north to Bar Harbor, considered one of America's best towns and known for access to Acadia National Park, one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast.