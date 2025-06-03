A Charming Coastal Maine Fishing Village Is An Idyllic Spot For Fresh-Off-The-Line Seafood Cuisine

While lobster may be master of the ocean when it comes to Maine's seafood cuisine, visitors should know there are other crustaceans and fish in the sea to try — and they can be enthusiastically experienced in quaint Searsport, located about two hours north of Portland International Jetport. Like Maine's other under-the-radar waterfront towns, such as Camden, this fishing village, blessed with a nearly 10-mile stretch of coastline at the intersection of the Penobscot River and Penobscot Bay, is a delight to visit not only for its mouth-watering fish dishes, but also for its dive into maritime history and access to outdoor recreation and water sports.

Vestiges of the past are all around Searsport, a one-time hub for shipbuilding that has evolved into a gateway for fuel, lumber, paper, and chemicals. Officially incorporated in 1845, Searsport at one time had 11 shipyards, producing nearly 300 shipmasters, more than any other town of its size. Nearly 200 ships, including the newer and faster clipper ships, would sail around South America's Cape Horn for India and China in search of coveted Chinese items, such as tea, porcelain, and fabric.

Many treasures brought back to the homes of the sea captains, including embroidered Chinese costumes, paintings, and bronze sculptures, have now found their way into the Penobscot Marine Museum. There you can also check out permanent exhibitions on focuses such as the history of the Maine lobsterboat or crew life on a 19th-century merchant ship. This kid-friendly museum lets little ones steer a real ship's wheel or visit the hands-on education center to craft a meal in the ship's galley. Like a number of Maine attractions, you need to check on its seasonal hours.