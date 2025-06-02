Utah's Great Gallery Is Ancient, Mysterious Art On Large Sandstone Cliffs In A Red-Rock Canyon

Utah's "Mighty Five" national parks are something of an open secret within the outdoor community. With five spectacular national parks spread out across some of America's most unique landscapes, they offer an unforgettable experience for road trips and rugged backcountry hikes alike. However, not every national park in the Beehive State gets the same level of acclaim as others. For years, Canyonlands National Park has been the least-visited of Utah's five national park sites. And with Canyonlands bucket list hikes like the notorious Maze being infamously dangerous, Canyonlands arguably offers the most "authentic" experience of Utah's wilderness. Yet Canyonlands is much, much more than a magnificent and foreboding desert canyon system. Some of Canyonlands' most amazing gems are the geological and cultural treasures preserved at the unsung Horseshoe Canyon.

Horseshoe Canyon is located in a remote extension of the national park to the north of the Maze region. With the word "canyon" right in its name, and the fact that it's part of a national park called "Canyonlands," you can correctly assume that Horseshoe Canyon features outstanding canyon scenery indicative of Utah's otherworldly beauty. And yet, while Horseshoe Canyon's impressive views are certainly worth the trip, it's the canyon's cultural resources that make it stand out. Etched onto a large cliff face known appropriately as "the Great Gallery" are some of North America's largest and best-preserved examples of ancient rock art. A hike through Horseshoe Canyon will take you face-to-face with these priceless Indigenous artifacts while providing the once-in-a-lifetime canyon views that make Canyonlands so magical.