Tennessee's Underrated Up-And-Coming Gated Retirement Community Sits Along The Shores Of A Beautiful Lake
The United States is getting older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of citizens aged 65 and older grew roughly five times faster than the rest of the population between 1920 and 2020. As more people transition out of the workforce, many are seeking places where they can unwind and enjoy retirement without breaking the bank. So, it's no wonder that affordable, lifestyle-rich destinations like Florida's The Villages, one of the best places to retire in 2025 with little to no savings, are becoming increasingly attractive to retirees across the country.
Retirees looking for something more upscale are setting their sights on Tennessee's Rarity Bay, a master-planned, gated community situated on a peninsula along the shores of Tellico Lake near the Smoky Mountains. The bay offers residents a built-in sense of escape that, being located an hour's drive from Knoxville and just 20 minutes from the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, never feels too isolated or too on the map.
Tennessee's mild climate and income tax-free living have made the state a magnet for retirees in recent years. It's been ranked one of the most affordable states for retirement, despite the growing housing costs. Rarity Bay isn't immune to the state's rising home prices, but for some, the community's balance of natural beauty and social connection with an emphasis on shared experiences and an active lifestyle is more than worth the price tag.
Life at Rarity Bay
Retirement at Rarity Bay is meant to be an experience that blends slowing down with staying active. Residents here enjoy a range of lifestyle perks, including early morning tee times at the private 18-hole championship golf course and sunset cruises on Tellico Lake. Water sports lovers will find the community setting particularly alluring. Rarity Bay offers 10 miles of shoreline that border a gorgeous portion of the 16,500-acre waterway. Tellico Lake is actually an arm of the Tennessee River, which flows down from Knoxville in the north and continues to the mountains in the southeast. That translates into ample opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and even waterskiing for those who still crave a splash of excitement.
Those looking to make the most out of the area will want to check out the Rarity Bay Country Club, which serves as the community's primary social hub. Residents take pride in the neighborhood's close-knit feel. Joining a game of pickleball at the recreation center, which also includes a pool and fitness center, is one of the best ways to experience that sense of camaraderie. There are several community associations and group activities that residents can take part in. Stitching, pistol shooting, yoga, pool, fantasy football, and bowling are just some of the many activities on offer.
Quieter pursuits are also readily at hand. Miles of walking trails wind through the wooded hills and along the lakeshore, offering an accessible respite from the crowds with stunning views of the mountains and lake. Visit the on-site equestrian center or take a ride with guidance from one of the stable's trained professionals.
Rarity Bay real estate and nearby attractions
If you're considering putting down roots in Rarity Bay, be aware that the community's real estate market is diverse but can be competitive and expensive. Properties range from low-maintenance condos to custom-built estates on generously sized plots. Listings start around $650,000 and move up to nearly $2 million. There are also a handful of rental options starting at around $2,500 per month. While Rarity Bay isn't an age-restricted neighborhood, the design and lifestyle cater to retirees seeking comfort, privacy, and connection.
Getting to Rarity Bay is relatively easy, especially for visiting friends and family. The community is located in the town of Vonore, about 40 minutes from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville. Visitors can also stay in nearby towns like Lenoir City or Loudon. Slightly farther away is Wears Valley, a cozy little town hidden deep in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains. Accommodations range from national hotel chains to local bed and breakfasts, with weekend stays typically ranging from $90 to $300 a night.
While you're in the area, do not miss Fort Loudoun State Historic Park, a reconstructed 18th-century British fort. It's open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and makes a perfect day trip for history buffs. And for a surreal nature-lover's experience, head to Mingo Falls, the hidden waterfall on tribal land in the Great Smoky Mountains, located a scenic two-hour drive from Rarity Bay. Spring and fall are the best times to visit, offering milder temperatures, fewer crowds, and spectacular seasonal colors. So, whether you're scouting retirement options or simply passing through, the quiet charm of Rarity Bay and its surroundings is well worth a visit.