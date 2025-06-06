Tennessee's Underrated Up-And-Coming Gated Retirement Community Sits Along The Shores Of A Beautiful Lake

The United States is getting older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of citizens aged 65 and older grew roughly five times faster than the rest of the population between 1920 and 2020. As more people transition out of the workforce, many are seeking places where they can unwind and enjoy retirement without breaking the bank. So, it's no wonder that affordable, lifestyle-rich destinations like Florida's The Villages, one of the best places to retire in 2025 with little to no savings, are becoming increasingly attractive to retirees across the country.

Retirees looking for something more upscale are setting their sights on Tennessee's Rarity Bay, a master-planned, gated community situated on a peninsula along the shores of Tellico Lake near the Smoky Mountains. The bay offers residents a built-in sense of escape that, being located an hour's drive from Knoxville and just 20 minutes from the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, never feels too isolated or too on the map.

Tennessee's mild climate and income tax-free living have made the state a magnet for retirees in recent years. It's been ranked one of the most affordable states for retirement, despite the growing housing costs. Rarity Bay isn't immune to the state's rising home prices, but for some, the community's balance of natural beauty and social connection with an emphasis on shared experiences and an active lifestyle is more than worth the price tag.