Skip Crowded Daytona Beach For Florida's Nearby Seafood-Loving River City With Endless Outdoor Fun And Shops

The world-famous Daytona Beach draws in millions of visitors, which says a thing or two about its crowded piers, boardwalks, and tourist attractions. Not to mention, this popular beach city comes with a shocking crime rating — the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported 1,229.9 violent crimes per 100,000 people from 2015 to 2019. So, where should you plan your Florida vacation instead? Luckily, only 15 minutes away lies a lovely destination on the banks of the Halifax River. Port Orange is not only an outdoor lover's haven, but it also boasts a low crime rate of 11.87 per 1,000 residents, according to CrimeGrade.org. Whether you're treating yourself to retail therapy or indulging in fresh seafood, the only thing you need to worry about is what your next activity is.

You won't have any problems finding accommodation in Port Orange. You can't go wrong with WoodSpring Suites Port Orange – Daytona Beach, especially if you have an extended stay in mind. Country Inn and Suites by Radisson is on the fancier side, where you can take a dip in the pool, play mini golf, and soak in the hot tub. La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham features similar amenities and is located in the same area. There are plenty of options on Airbnb, too, that might fit your budget.

Flying into Port Orange, it only makes sense to land in Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). But for those who want to make a road trip out of it, St. Petersburg's award-winning beaches and vibrant downtown are two and a half hours away. And if you were one of those people who, unfortunately, found Orlando to be America's most disappointing tourist destination, simply hop in your car and drive northeast for an hour to arrive at this Florida city.