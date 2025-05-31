Skip Crowded Daytona Beach For Florida's Nearby Seafood-Loving River City With Endless Outdoor Fun And Shops
The world-famous Daytona Beach draws in millions of visitors, which says a thing or two about its crowded piers, boardwalks, and tourist attractions. Not to mention, this popular beach city comes with a shocking crime rating — the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported 1,229.9 violent crimes per 100,000 people from 2015 to 2019. So, where should you plan your Florida vacation instead? Luckily, only 15 minutes away lies a lovely destination on the banks of the Halifax River. Port Orange is not only an outdoor lover's haven, but it also boasts a low crime rate of 11.87 per 1,000 residents, according to CrimeGrade.org. Whether you're treating yourself to retail therapy or indulging in fresh seafood, the only thing you need to worry about is what your next activity is.
You won't have any problems finding accommodation in Port Orange. You can't go wrong with WoodSpring Suites Port Orange – Daytona Beach, especially if you have an extended stay in mind. Country Inn and Suites by Radisson is on the fancier side, where you can take a dip in the pool, play mini golf, and soak in the hot tub. La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham features similar amenities and is located in the same area. There are plenty of options on Airbnb, too, that might fit your budget.
Flying into Port Orange, it only makes sense to land in Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). But for those who want to make a road trip out of it, St. Petersburg's award-winning beaches and vibrant downtown are two and a half hours away. And if you were one of those people who, unfortunately, found Orlando to be America's most disappointing tourist destination, simply hop in your car and drive northeast for an hour to arrive at this Florida city.
Fun in the sun is the name of the game in Port Orange
As with most Florida cities, outdoor recreation is a guarantee in Port Orange, no matter what kind of activities you prefer. Wish to practice your swing? You have several golf courses to choose from. Cypress Head Golf Club offers both easy shots and exciting challenges set in an 18-hole course. The lush landscape was designed by celebrated architects Arthur Hills and Mike Dasher, with rolling fairways, expansive putting greens, and a practice facility. Crane Lakes Golf and Country Club is another spot worth visiting — the semi-private 18-hole course comes with four sets of tee boxes.
Water sports opportunities are just as abundant — from fishing skiffs and kayaking to canoeing and diving, there's something for everyone. Rosebay Watersports provides all sorts of rentals, such as stand-up boards, pedal boats, kayaks, and more. You can book a package too, which includes drinks and appetizers. Sandy Point Kayak Concession offers the same kind of equipment, plus sailing rentals to glide along the Halifax River. In search of trout, flounder, redfish, and snapper? Head to Port Orange Causeway and trust Yellow Dawg Fishing Charters to help you with the catch of the day. But if you really want to take it up a notch, Shark Diving with Ryan Walton might just be your thing.
Back on the surface, explore the ruins and botanical beauty of the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens. The 10-acre landmark is a former sugar plantation that now thrives with blooming azaleas, succulents, palms, and other native plants. You can still see the remnants of the 19th-century mill, as well as abandoned life-size dinosaur sculptures from when this lesser-known garden was called Bongoland. Buschman Park is also a great place to spend an afternoon birdwatching by the lake.
Fuel up with seafood for your shopping spree
Good food is always on the table in Port Orange. Aunt Catfish's On the River is your best bet for all things fried — shrimp, catfish, clam strips, shark, oysters, and more. Order a classic surf and turf or the Florida specialty, gator burger. More delicious seafood awaits at Boondocks Restaurant. The coconut shrimp is a must-try, and so are the steamed mussels, mahi tacos, and snow crab legs. Don't forget about drinks either — start with the Pineapple By The Sea and follow it with a Hurricane Mule that comes with a passion fruit aftertaste.
For that quintessential waterfront dining experience, make your way to Our Deck Down Under. Begin your feast with a New England white clam chowder cup, then ask for the sea scallops and deviled crab. When it's time for dessert, get the decadent key lime pie, and you'll savor every bite. Hidden Treasure Tiki Bar and Grill has a decent seafood menu too — whether you get their signature seafood boil in foil, Chilean sea bass, middle neck clams, or seared ahi tuna.
What's a vacation without a little bit of shopping? The Pavilion at Port Orange is where everyone goes to check out Home Goods, Kirkland's, Marshalls, ULTA Beauty, Carter's, and more. For preloved clothing items, The Fashion Safari is the place to be, where you'll find selections of designer labels, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more. However, if you're after something unique, you might find what you're looking for at the All Aboard Flea and Farmers Market. From vintage pieces and handmade crafts to one-of-a-kind collectibles, everything is a bargain here — similar to the charming, under-the-radar Waldo and its flea market.