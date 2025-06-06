A 'Regional Hub For Fun' In East Texas Is A Historic, Artsy City With Unique Attractions And Cuisine

Texas has quite a few major cities that get a lot of love — and rightfully so — but there are other lesser-known destinations in the Lone Star State that deserve some appreciation, as well. While planning a trip to Dallas, with its vibrant entertainment district, and fellow popular spots San Antonio and Austin, go ahead and add Longview, Texas, to that list, too. Located in East Texas, the historic city is a small hub for the arts, delicious local cuisine, and unique outdoor attractions.

While Longview has its own East Texas Regional Airport, it only offers flights to and from Dallas. Luckily, there are a couple of other options that aren't too far of a drive away that offer up more flight flexibility for travelers. Under an hour's drive east is Shreveport Regional Airport, which is a bit bigger, and then roughly 3 hours west of Longview is the much larger Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Settle in at one of the major hotel chains that have set up shop in Longview, such as Holiday Inn and Courtyard Marriott, before exploring what this quirky and scenic city has to offer. From art museums and studios to hot air balloon adventures and summer concert series and beyond, there are plenty of activities to fill your travel itinerary with. As you map out all of the artsy hot spots you want to check out and thrilling excursions you want to take, you can't forget about the local foods you need to try. This area is known for its fried catfish, thanks to all of the lakes and rivers around. Honey Hole Café in nearby Marshall, Texas, is a popular spot for the dish and its beloved must-have side, hushpuppies. Another necessity is devouring Texas barbecue, and Bodacious Bar-B-Q is the perfect option for that.