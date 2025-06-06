A 'Regional Hub For Fun' In East Texas Is A Historic, Artsy City With Unique Attractions And Cuisine
Texas has quite a few major cities that get a lot of love — and rightfully so — but there are other lesser-known destinations in the Lone Star State that deserve some appreciation, as well. While planning a trip to Dallas, with its vibrant entertainment district, and fellow popular spots San Antonio and Austin, go ahead and add Longview, Texas, to that list, too. Located in East Texas, the historic city is a small hub for the arts, delicious local cuisine, and unique outdoor attractions.
While Longview has its own East Texas Regional Airport, it only offers flights to and from Dallas. Luckily, there are a couple of other options that aren't too far of a drive away that offer up more flight flexibility for travelers. Under an hour's drive east is Shreveport Regional Airport, which is a bit bigger, and then roughly 3 hours west of Longview is the much larger Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Settle in at one of the major hotel chains that have set up shop in Longview, such as Holiday Inn and Courtyard Marriott, before exploring what this quirky and scenic city has to offer. From art museums and studios to hot air balloon adventures and summer concert series and beyond, there are plenty of activities to fill your travel itinerary with. As you map out all of the artsy hot spots you want to check out and thrilling excursions you want to take, you can't forget about the local foods you need to try. This area is known for its fried catfish, thanks to all of the lakes and rivers around. Honey Hole Café in nearby Marshall, Texas, is a popular spot for the dish and its beloved must-have side, hushpuppies. Another necessity is devouring Texas barbecue, and Bodacious Bar-B-Q is the perfect option for that.
Explore the arts and culture of Longview
If Austin, Texas, with its trendy neighborhoods and hip art scene, has been on your to-visit list, then Longview should be for the same reasons. This artsy city has museums, galleries, studios, and entire districts devoted to history, culture, and the arts. Fuel your inspiration with a visit to the Longview Museum of Fine Art, which features hundreds of paintings, photos, sculptures, and other pieces of Texas art from the mid-1900s.
Next, feel the power of history as you learn about Longview's past at the Gregg County Historical Museum. You can also enjoy a family-friendly museum experience at Longview World of Wonders, where kids can let their exploration run wild at hands-on exhibits. Continue the creative fun by visiting Create ART! Studio, which offers art classes, or Painting with a Twist, where you can bring in alcohol and participate in paint and sip classes.
See more of Longview's beauty throughout the rest of the ARTS!Longview Cultural District, 300 acres of the city that encompasses most of the cultural centers and museums, many of which have been mentioned — but there are other hidden gems to check out. The self-guided ArtWalk, which runs four times a year, makes it easier to do so. This is the cultural district's signature event, offering an easy way to discover downtown businesses that are either selling or exhibiting art. Beyond visual artwork, there are also various performance venues in Longview, including Theatre Longview, which features everything from plays and musicals to comedy shows and acting workshops. LeTourneau University's Belcher Center, meanwhile, has ballet performances, concerts, and other live productions. Longview also runs an annual free concert series downtown in Heritage Plaza, where guests can enjoy live music of all genres and delicious eats from food trucks.
Longview's unique festivals and outdoor adventures
Longview is also known for its hot air balloons, and you can see the colorful aircraft up close, while taking in views of the city far below, by scheduling a trip with one of the adventure companies. If you prefer to admire hot air balloons from afar rather than soar high above the ground yourself, you can do so by watching pilots compete at Longview's annual Great Texas Balloon Race, which has helped the city become known as the Balloon Capital of Texas.
While the city has a lot to offer in the realms of history and culture, there are still opportunities for adventure seekers to get their fill. Longview features a few different hiking trails throughout its borders. If you're looking for a short nature path that will just help you get outdoors, see the local natural beauty, and breathe in some fresh air before getting back to the rest of your trip, there are trails under one mile, including the Longview Arboretum Trail and the Julieanna Trail. To enjoy more time in the great outdoors, head out on the Boorman Trail or the Cargill Long Trail, both of which are three miles and run through various parks. There's also the nearby Barnwell Mountain Recreational Area, where dirt bikers and utility task vehicle (UTV) drivers can go wild on the miles and miles of challenging trails throughout the 1,850-acre park.
Further explore Texas' natural beauty with one of the nearby ziplining and skydiving adventures, where you can zip and soar above scenic lakes, rivers, forests, and even a gator habitat. A pontoon boat swamp tour on the unique Caddo Lake, an afternoon of clay pigeon shooting, and a trip to an exotic animal petting zoo are also options.