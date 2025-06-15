Situated Between Fort Myers And Palm Beach Is A Florida City With Lakeside Charm And Sugar Fields

Swapping a typical beach vacation for a laidback lakeside retreat might not be everyone's first choice, especially since Fort Myers, one of the cheapest summer destinations in America, is just a short drive away. But when it comes to South Bay's Lake Okeechobee, even the biggest skeptics might want to make an exception. First of all, it's so massive (730 square miles) that people call it "Florida's inland sea," and you can't really see across it, so, visually speaking, the experience isn't all that different.

When it comes to swimming, though, you have to be careful. While some Reddit users claim to have had no problems (other than chilly waters) with the experience, Florida's Health Department in Palm Beach County warns swimmers of toxic blue-green algae, and the lake is also one of the most alligator-infested parts of Florida, so swim at your own risk. The good news is that there's so much to do and see around Okeechobee that swimming will probably be the last thing on your mind, anyway. From picnicking and cycling to birdwatching and jogging, the surrounding area is a dream to experience, especially at sunrise or sunset. And best of all, access is free and open year-round.

RVers looking for a great place to set up camp in the area should head to South Bay RV Park. It's a lakeside campground complete with shaded picnic areas, playgrounds, well-maintained facilities, and full hook-ups.