Spain's Vibrant Hotel Near The Beach Is An Ideal Barcelona Base With A Neon Hallway And Rooftop Pool
One of the best ways to avoid the crowds in Barcelona is to stay outside of the city center and along the coast, where you can enjoy Mediterranean Sea breezes while still being able to visit the city's historic treasures with ease. The best new hotel for precisely this purpose is the sleek and stylish SLS Barcelona, with a prime waterfront position that's just three miles from popular sites like the Sagrada Familia.
Newly opened in April 2025, SLS Barcelona reflects the eclectic energy that has long characterized the Spanish city with whimsical decor like pink neon hallways, large-scale murals, and metallic paneling. The hotel's six restaurants and bars also draw both guests and locals with delicious cuisine and stunning views. Additional amenities include three swimming pools (including two rooftop pools), a fitness center, pampering spa, and access to the adjacent marina for coastal tours.
Located next to the Port Forum, one of the city's superyacht marinas, SLS Barcelona is located a 25-minute drive from Barcelona's international airport. While Barcelona is beautiful year-round, travel experts like Rick Steves recommend visiting in late spring or early fall for mild temperatures and fewer crowds. For foodies visiting in the winter months, one of the best ways to experience Barcelona is its quirky winter gastronomic festival.
Staying and dining at SLS Barcelona
SLS Barcelona was designed to maximize an alfresco experience, and the free-flowing architecture resembles the fluidity of the sea. Each of the 471 rooms and suites boasts a private patio or balcony, so every guest gets outdoor space and views. The chic interiors also echo the waterfront vibe with hues of blues and glossy finishes. For the ultimate in luxury, book the 2,800-square foot Celestial Suite, a gilded-inspired retreat with the hotel's largest outdoor terrace. "The rooms are modern, elegantly designed, and thoughtfully detailed," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The bed was super comfortable, perfect for a restful sleep, and the Ortigia amenities were a luxurious touch — with a wonderful scent that made everyday routines feel special."
In such a gastronomic-focused city as Barcelona, it's no wonder that the dining program at SLS Barcelona is top-notch. Opt for fresh Mediterranean cuisine at Lora, where you can begin with an array of dips and crudos before succulent entrees like grilled sea bass or chicken and apricot tagine. Savor classic tapas, from patatas bravas to Iberian ham croquettes, alongside a glass of Spanish wine, at the convivial L'Anxova Divina. Alternatively, Coral, at the infinity-edge courtyard pool, and Cósmico, opening in July by the rooftop pool, are buzzy spots for poolside imbibing or a sunset aperitivo. Finally, futuristic Kyara is a speakeasy-inspired bar serving up creative cocktails.
What to do at SLS Barcelona
While Barcelona's numerous historic treasures beckon, SLS Barcelona's array of amenities also lure you to stay put. Anchoring the courtyard of the hotel is a large infinity-edge pool overlooking the marina, lined by submerged pool lounges, petal-pink day beds, and cabanas. For even more soaring waterfront views, head up to the rooftop which is crowned by two additional swimming pools (opening later this summer). For those who want to stay active, the hotel has a well-equipped, 24/7 fitness center. Relaxation is found at the hotel's spa as well.
Just steps from the hotel, the Port Forum marina offers charters along the gorgeous Catalan coast. The Platja del Fòrum beach, a wide crescent of sandy shore facing the Mediterranean, is also a short walk away from the hotel. If you want a more robust beach experience, take a day trip down to Sitges, the world's happiest beach town along Spain's scenic coastline. A short drive will bring you into the heart of Barcelona to see iconic landmarks from Parc Güell to the Gothic Quarter. However, if you want to continue to avoid the city crowds, head to Parc del Laberint d'Horta, Barcelona's oldest garden that's an under-the-radar beauty, which is just a 15-minute drive from the SLS.