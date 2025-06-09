Spain's Vibrant Hotel Near The Beach Is An Ideal Barcelona Base With A Neon Hallway And Rooftop Pool

One of the best ways to avoid the crowds in Barcelona is to stay outside of the city center and along the coast, where you can enjoy Mediterranean Sea breezes while still being able to visit the city's historic treasures with ease. The best new hotel for precisely this purpose is the sleek and stylish SLS Barcelona, with a prime waterfront position that's just three miles from popular sites like the Sagrada Familia.

Newly opened in April 2025, SLS Barcelona reflects the eclectic energy that has long characterized the Spanish city with whimsical decor like pink neon hallways, large-scale murals, and metallic paneling. The hotel's six restaurants and bars also draw both guests and locals with delicious cuisine and stunning views. Additional amenities include three swimming pools (including two rooftop pools), a fitness center, pampering spa, and access to the adjacent marina for coastal tours.

Located next to the Port Forum, one of the city's superyacht marinas, SLS Barcelona is located a 25-minute drive from Barcelona's international airport. While Barcelona is beautiful year-round, travel experts like Rick Steves recommend visiting in late spring or early fall for mild temperatures and fewer crowds. For foodies visiting in the winter months, one of the best ways to experience Barcelona is its quirky winter gastronomic festival.