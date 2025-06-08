Arizona's Secret Waterfall Is A Dramatic Emerald Pool Surrounded By Canyon Cliffs That Offers An Easy Hike
Some of the best travel experiences are the result of luck, which can guide you to places that hit like a gut punch, even if they don't appear on your itinerary. Arizona's Sycamore Falls reside squarely in that category. The hidden waterfall, located in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness, is the sort of ephemeral place travelers tend to bypass unless they're looking for it. You may even chance upon the falls' emerald pool, with water tumbling down the dramatic red-rock canyon cliffs surrounding it. That said, Mother Nature's cooperation is key here: The falls appear and disappear with the rain and snowmelt, making them something of a local secret.
The off-season snowmelts from Flagstaff, one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, feeds the falls with some regularity. Otherwise, adequate rain has to fall in just the right place for the falls to emerge from dual forks within the canyon (in fact, locals call the area "The Forks"). It's a rare instance in which you'll likely be grateful for a good dose of rain during a trip. The fleeting nature of this attraction means only a lucky few non-locals will chance upon it. Everyone else is too busy checking out more popular Arizona spots like the Grand Canyon and the city of Sedona, both of which are less than two hours away from Sycamore Falls.
How to find Sycamore Falls
Sycamore Falls is actually two waterfalls that tumble down Sycamore Canyon. Fortunately, reaching them is a breeze, even for novice hikers. A 1-mile trek from the Sycamore Falls Trailhead leads along a somewhat steep, rocky drop through thinly forested terrain. You can also find the falls by following the canyon's Rim Trail, an easy 20-minute jaunt. Travelers should keep their eyes peeled, though; the falls are easy to miss when they're not actively gushing. Watch for drop-offs along your trek, as the basins below act as the falls' terminus. Just be careful — the cliffs create sudden drops that can be dangerous.
The first part of the falls is 25 feet tall and surrounded by 100-foot cliffs. These form a staggered terrace, with the top streams visible from the canyon's edge. Next along the trail is Sycamore Falls proper, which consists of a 70-foot drop into a pool that doubles as a refreshing swimming hole. If you continue along the trail, you may find more cliff faces worth climbing (and that occasionally dribble water). If you fancy a longer outing, continue along the trail to see more of the Sycamore Canyon, and bask in your good fortune at having seen the falls. Be sure to finish off your trip with a stop in Clarkdale, an underrated Arizona town with views like Sedona and no crowds.
The ins and outs of visiting Sycamore Falls
You can easily combine Sycamore Falls with a trip to the Grand Canyon, which is just about 90 minutes north by car. Be sure to use an off-road-worthy vehicle, as the roads leading to the falls can be tricky to navigate. Accommodations in the area are plentiful, with chain hotels and local inns or lodges costing about $150 a night in nearby Williams. Those looking to rough it can stay at the White Horse Lake Campground, which is just a five-minute drive from the falls. For a change of pace, book a few nights in Cottonwood, Arizona's "biggest little town" with an idyllic year-round climate.
If you're traveling primarily to see the falls, aim to visit in the late stages of a snowy winter, when the accumulation starts to melt and thawing snow feeds the falls. Otherwise, keep the spot in mind when visiting the Sycamore Canyon and Sedona areas. Be sure to head over if one of Arizona's trademark monsoons occurs during your stay, usually during the summer. If you visit during snowmelt season, which generally occurs sometime after February, bring a proper pair of waterproof boots, as the area can get a bit muddy. Don't get lost, either; load offline maps onto your phone, as cell phone service is spotty. Also, bring a camera and tripod for photography, preferably one with a slow-motion video setting — because what's cooler than a slow-mo shot of a waterfall?