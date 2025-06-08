Arizona's Secret Waterfall Is A Dramatic Emerald Pool Surrounded By Canyon Cliffs That Offers An Easy Hike

Some of the best travel experiences are the result of luck, which can guide you to places that hit like a gut punch, even if they don't appear on your itinerary. Arizona's Sycamore Falls reside squarely in that category. The hidden waterfall, located in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness, is the sort of ephemeral place travelers tend to bypass unless they're looking for it. You may even chance upon the falls' emerald pool, with water tumbling down the dramatic red-rock canyon cliffs surrounding it. That said, Mother Nature's cooperation is key here: The falls appear and disappear with the rain and snowmelt, making them something of a local secret.

The off-season snowmelts from Flagstaff, one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, feeds the falls with some regularity. Otherwise, adequate rain has to fall in just the right place for the falls to emerge from dual forks within the canyon (in fact, locals call the area "The Forks"). It's a rare instance in which you'll likely be grateful for a good dose of rain during a trip. The fleeting nature of this attraction means only a lucky few non-locals will chance upon it. Everyone else is too busy checking out more popular Arizona spots like the Grand Canyon and the city of Sedona, both of which are less than two hours away from Sycamore Falls.