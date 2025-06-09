A Virginia Town Tucked In The Mountains Has World-Class Spas, Farm-To-Table Food, And Outdoor Adventure

If you're planning a weekend getaway, look no further than this Virginia town that has everything from a perfect aesthetic for relaxation to an ideal backdrop for adventure. Located in the aptly-named Bath County is a place that is defined by its magical, healing, mineral-rich natural waters: Hot Springs, Virginia.

This town is a go-to destination in the Old Dominion for world-class spas, farm-to-table food, and outdoor adventures; so much so that George Washington chose it as a resort in the mid-18th century and Thomas Jefferson famously visited for the healing waters of the area's mineral springs to relieve his rheumatism. It's an underrated vacation spot that is full of Blue Ridge beauty and local charm.

Hot Springs is nestled in the Shenandoah Valley and is about a half hour from the West Virginia state border. It's relatively close to the regional airports in Roanoke, Shenandoah, and Lynchburg, and nearly four hours from the nearest international airport in Washington, D.C.