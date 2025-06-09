A Virginia Town Tucked In The Mountains Has World-Class Spas, Farm-To-Table Food, And Outdoor Adventure
If you're planning a weekend getaway, look no further than this Virginia town that has everything from a perfect aesthetic for relaxation to an ideal backdrop for adventure. Located in the aptly-named Bath County is a place that is defined by its magical, healing, mineral-rich natural waters: Hot Springs, Virginia.
This town is a go-to destination in the Old Dominion for world-class spas, farm-to-table food, and outdoor adventures; so much so that George Washington chose it as a resort in the mid-18th century and Thomas Jefferson famously visited for the healing waters of the area's mineral springs to relieve his rheumatism. It's an underrated vacation spot that is full of Blue Ridge beauty and local charm.
Hot Springs is nestled in the Shenandoah Valley and is about a half hour from the West Virginia state border. It's relatively close to the regional airports in Roanoke, Shenandoah, and Lynchburg, and nearly four hours from the nearest international airport in Washington, D.C.
Luxury relaxation and local dining in Hot Springs, Virginia
For a world-class spa experience at the oldest resort in America, visit Hot Springs' iconic Omni Homestead Resort & Spa. Since 1766, when a lodge was built on the site and named after the "Homesteaders" there, the historic spa has hosted 23 presidents. Bathing in the mineral-rich water of these thermal springs dates to Indigenous times. The hot springs are believed to encourage healing, and the area became America's oldest spa and an iconic destination. Virginia has 20 natural hot springs, many of which are between Hot Springs and nearby Warm Springs, with the most famous being the Jefferson Pools at the Omni Homestead.
Spa treatments are a perfect way to enjoy your stay in this resort town. The Omni offers thermal heated lounges, a serenity garden, and deep relaxation treatments that will surely make you feel rejuvenated, relaxed, and refreshed. The Warm Spirit Spa is just 10 minutes away and offers a unique Shirodhara Third-Eye Opening massage for calming your mind and body. Less than an hour away is the Pomona Salt Cave and Spa, where you can experience salt yoga, sound therapy, and detoxifying body rituals designed to soothe you.
Hot Springs is renowned for its mineral-enriched waters, but it's also known for its local dining experiences. Jefferson's Restaurant at the Omni is a modern American grill offering farm-to-table dining with meats sourced from around Virginia. Another nearby farm-to-table restaurant is Waterwheel, offering everything from freshly baked focaccia with honey butter to their own wine cellar where you can choose a pairing. To combine dinner and a show, catch a performance at the Garth Newel Music Center. This world-class concert hall in Hot Springs features over 60 events every year, so check their calendar when you time your visit.
Outdoor adventures in and around Hot Springs
Once you've wined, dined, and rejuvenated, you'll be ready for some of the thrilling adventures in and around Hot Springs. The Omni also happens to be a winter ski resort, offering 45 acres of skiing, snowboarding, and tubing trails for every ability level. There's even an Olympic-sized ice rink for families to enjoy, mini snowmobiles for kids, and you can cozy up by the fire for a S'mores Party at the lodge afterwards. Other great outdoor experiences at the resort include a championship golf course, water park, zip lines, tennis courts, horseback riding, and more.
The Hot Springs area is renowned for fishing, and beautiful Lake Moomaw is tucked in the Appalachian Mountains nearby. At over 2,500 acres and more than 150 feet, the lake boasts scenic hiking trails in addition to the abundant varieties of fish like bass, catfish, sunfish, crappie, and trout. Also close to Hot Springs is the hike to Falling Spring Falls, a stunning 80-foot waterfall referred to by Thomas Jefferson as a "remarkable cascade" (via Virginia State Parks). For biking trails, head to the Jackson River Scenic Trail, which follows an old railroad bed through the picturesque Allegheny Highlands.