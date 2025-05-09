A Wildly Underrated Virginia Vacation Destination Pairs Blue Ridge Beauty With Hot Springs And Local Charm
For centuries, soaking in mineral hot springs has been a natural remedy for aching muscles and tired bones. The aptly named Bath County, Virginia, is steeped in this soaking tradition. For over 250 years, this rural corner of Virginia has been offering rest and recovery to visitors, including a long list of U.S. presidents. The area was named for its similarity to another famous hot springs area across the Atlantic, Bath, England, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's one of the best-preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe.
Virginia's Bath County is truly immersed in nature. It's 540 square miles are filled with national forests and state parks, so visitors who soak in the area's rejuvenating waters will get a good dose of history and natural landscapes. You can get there in about four hours from Washington, D.C., or just an hour's drive from Lexington, a college-filled mountain town with local flavors and outdoor adventure. Once you get off the main interstate highway, you may notice that some familiar sights are missing. There is no Starbucks in Bath County. No McDonald's either. There isn't even a stoplight in the entire county. All the better for visitors who truly want to disconnect and unwind.
What to see and do in Bath County
A good place to start an exploration of the area is Warm Springs. In fact, that's what Thomas Jefferson did. Suffering from rheumatism in 1818, the third U.S. President came to Warm Springs, writing enthusiastically, "I have tried once to-day the delicious bath and shall do it twice a day hereafter" (via the Thomas Jefferson Foundation).
The bathing pools are now operated by the venerated Omni Homestead Resort. After a multi-million dollar upgrade to restore the historic bathhouses and octagonal stone basins, the Omni Homestead was recently named by USA Today and Time Magazine as one of the best destination resorts. You don't have to stay in the resort to use the thermal baths, but reservations are essential.
There are two bathhouses separated by gender. The Gentleman's Bathhouse is 6 feet deep, and the Ladies' Bathhouse has a depth of 5 feet. Both are fed by natural springs that bubble at a soothing 98 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. There are also special co-ed hours, and children can attend with a parent during the mornings.
Where to stay and eat in Bath County
When it comes to hiking, fishing, and other nature activities, visitors to Bath County are spoiled for choice. Over the ridge, southwest of Warm Springs, Lake Moomaw is a local favorite for kayaking and water sports. To enjoy those magical Blue Ridge views, try a guided trail ride through the forest with providers like Let's Ride Horses. Directly south of Warm Springs is Douthat State Park, one of the oldest in the country, listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It has more than 43 miles of trails and a 50-acre lake that's a treasure trove for trout fishing enthusiasts.
As an alternative to the Omni Homestead Resort, the Inn at Gristmill Square has rooms and suites decorated with antiques. Some are even furnished with a cozy fireplace. Guests are delivered breakfast in picnic baskets, and the adjoining Waterwheel Restaurant offers lunch and dinner in a 100-year-old mill. For other food options, the Bacova Beer Company in Hot Springs and the cider-makers at Troddenvale get high marks from locals and visitors alike.
If you're driving here from Washington, D.C., there are some good options to break up the long ride. Almost midway between the two destinations is Front Royal, one of Virginia's cutest towns and an underrated charmer in the Blue Ridge Mountains.