A Wildly Underrated Virginia Vacation Destination Pairs Blue Ridge Beauty With Hot Springs And Local Charm

For centuries, soaking in mineral hot springs has been a natural remedy for aching muscles and tired bones. The aptly named Bath County, Virginia, is steeped in this soaking tradition. For over 250 years, this rural corner of Virginia has been offering rest and recovery to visitors, including a long list of U.S. presidents. The area was named for its similarity to another famous hot springs area across the Atlantic, Bath, England, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that's one of the best-preserved ancient Roman bath complexes in Europe.

Virginia's Bath County is truly immersed in nature. It's 540 square miles are filled with national forests and state parks, so visitors who soak in the area's rejuvenating waters will get a good dose of history and natural landscapes. You can get there in about four hours from Washington, D.C., or just an hour's drive from Lexington, a college-filled mountain town with local flavors and outdoor adventure. Once you get off the main interstate highway, you may notice that some familiar sights are missing. There is no Starbucks in Bath County. No McDonald's either. There isn't even a stoplight in the entire county. All the better for visitors who truly want to disconnect and unwind.