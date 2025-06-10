The Eerie Legend Behind Tennessee's Abandoned Town With An Exit Sign That Leads To Nowhere

Tennessee is home to mountain towns with peaceful hiking trails and cities full of artsy vibes, cuisine, and culture. One spot, however, remains a strange and relatively unknown legend. Driving on I-40, among the monotony of trees blurring by and gas station exit signs, you may double-take, looking back to ensure you took the right exit ramp. An exit to, seemingly, nowhere in Lincoln County intersects what used to be the town of Bucksnort. Now, exit 152 is a local myth and oddity: a town that no longer exists. Today, you'll find only a gas station and a hotel if you take it.

Located between Memphis and Nashville, the current-day town of Bucksnort is right off the highway. You won't find an airport or major tourist attraction here, but you can buy a novelty t-shirt at the gas station with the legend of the town's formation on it. The mysterious town has pulled in passersby and even tourists from as far as the Netherlands to explore its strange history, but you can at least go trout fishing or horseback riding nearby. It's a "real come for the mystery, stay for the afternoon" kind of spot. If you pass through the area, this may not be one of the most unique roadside stops across America, but it is one of the most baffling.