Halfway Between Madrid And Barcelona Is A Spanish City With Astonishing Architecture And Gastronomy

Being a country's fifth-largest city is hardly a claim to fame, so it's no surprise Zaragoza often gets passed over on many people's travel itineraries. Most visitors opt for the sprawling Madrid and Barcelona. Since Spain is the absolute best country in Europe for road trips, you can incorporate a stop between the two hubs in Zaragoza. The city offers beautiful scenery and local gastronomy influenced by the surrounding regions of Catalonia, Navarra, and La Rioja.

You'll have no problem getting to Zaragoza from Madrid or Barcelona using public transportation either. High-speed AVE trains travel from both cities and take about 1.5 hours each way, with the cheapest fares ranging from $20 to $8 at the time of this publication. Regional trains and buses can also get you there in around four hours. However, if using public transport, know that Spain is experiencing record-breaking travel this summer, so there are some things to keep in mind.

Thanks to its scenic (and strategic) location on the River Ebro, Zaragoza changed hands a number of times through Roman, Muslim, and finally Catholic conquest, when it became the capital of the Kingdom of Aragón. Architectural gems scattered about town tell the city's story, while local cuisine reflects the rustic and hearty flavors traditional to the region's rough peaks and valleys. There are plenty of chances to taste its highlights in the local tapas district.