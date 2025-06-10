Virginia's Charming Family-Owned Berry Farm Near Richmond Promises Picturesque Pick-Your-Own Adventures

If you still have energy after picking strawberries or pumpkins in the fall, make sure to swing by the Metro Richmond Zoo. It's just 15 minutes away from Moseley's pick-your-own fields, and it's home to everything from cheetahs to chimpanzees. There's also a children's petting zoo, a safari sky lift over exhibits, and open-air train rides. Admission is $27 for adults and $20 for children. There's no charge for infants.

Back in the city, there are plenty more destinations to choose from. Nestled in a picturesque residential neighborhood, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (better known as the "VMFA" by locals) contains works by Degas, Warhol, Van Gogh, and plenty of others. It's one of the country's top art museums, and — best of all — admission is free for all. Hungry visitors can stop for soup, sandwiches, and hot slices of pizza at the museum cafe and eat outside in the sculpture garden on sunny southern days.

Or walk to Carrytown, a popular business district less than half a mile from the museum. Cary Street has everything from Vietnamese pho to French crepes, a 1920s-era movie theater called the Byrd, vintage stores, and even a spice shop. Although Richmond is only a fraction of the size of nearby cities like D.C., which has the largest natural history collection in the world and millions of annual visitors less than two hours away, it still holds its own when it comes to adventures, both pick-your-own and otherwise.