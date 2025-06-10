High-Hand Nursery is a gardener's heaven, far exceeding what you'd find at typical home improvement stores. Their massive selection of practically everything for any type of garden may seem daunting at first, but they've gone to great lengths to ensure an enchanting shopping experience. High-Hand's founder and owner, Scott Paris, told A News Cafe that, "The layout of the yard is intended to slow a person down, and the displays are designed to allow you to pause and experience the plants as you would in a garden. Instead of looking at signs and focusing on words, you are looking at foliage, feeling textural contrasts, and smelling fragrance." (But if you want a real nature excursion, check out "California's Best River Town," a charming escape packed with thrilling outdoor adventures near Sacramento.)

As if the nursery wasn't enough, High-Hand features so much more to explore — you can easily spend a whole day perusing varied stock. Mosey on over to their Fruit Shed, wherein you'll find their Flower & Gift Market, where you can create custom flower arrangements and shop for decor to spruce up your garden. Elsewhere in the Fruit Stand is their Olive Oil Company; there, you can sample High-Hand's stunning array of olive oils and vinegars from around the world, and purchase high-end condiments that are sure to elevate your cooking and class up your next dinner party.

Artistry thrives at High-Hand, as you'll see when you wander into their Mercantile market. If you're on the lookout for a handcrafted piece to add some charm to your home or a memorable gift to give to that special someone, this is the place for you. And don't leave without viewing some eye-catching works on view in their Art Gallery.