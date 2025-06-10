This Unusual California Eatery Is Like A Cool Americana Village With A Cafe, Brewery, Shops, Art, And Shows
California's capital, Sacramento, is known as the "City of Trees," an artsy city bursting with green areas and a thriving culinary scene. But if you venture a bit outside of this buzzing metropolis, you're likely to find some overlooked gems that are worth a day trip alone. One of those gems is High-Hand Nursery. Don't let the name fool you, though — you don't have to have a green thumb to fully appreciate what they offer as, in addition to an impressive inventory of plants, trees, shrubs, and garden decor, High-Hand is also home to a cafe, a brewery, various shops, an art gallery, and space for concerts and private events. All these are dressed up in charmingly rustic trappings that remind one of America's yesteryear.
High-Hand Nursery is located in Loomis, which is just over 30 miles northeast of Sacramento International Airport. Summers can get pretty hot in Loomis, so it's recommended that you visit during spring or fall. There are several places to stay nearby, such as the Days Inn by Wyndham Rocklin/Sacramento, Comfort Inn & Suites Rocklin – Roseville, and SureStay Plus by Best Western Rocklin. Also, keep in mind that there are far more lodging options in Sacramento. But then again, why stay in Sacramento when you can ditch city life for a quick scenic road trip to a lake that pops with fall color?
High-Hand is more than just a nursery
High-Hand Nursery is a gardener's heaven, far exceeding what you'd find at typical home improvement stores. Their massive selection of practically everything for any type of garden may seem daunting at first, but they've gone to great lengths to ensure an enchanting shopping experience. High-Hand's founder and owner, Scott Paris, told A News Cafe that, "The layout of the yard is intended to slow a person down, and the displays are designed to allow you to pause and experience the plants as you would in a garden. Instead of looking at signs and focusing on words, you are looking at foliage, feeling textural contrasts, and smelling fragrance." (But if you want a real nature excursion, check out "California's Best River Town," a charming escape packed with thrilling outdoor adventures near Sacramento.)
As if the nursery wasn't enough, High-Hand features so much more to explore — you can easily spend a whole day perusing varied stock. Mosey on over to their Fruit Shed, wherein you'll find their Flower & Gift Market, where you can create custom flower arrangements and shop for decor to spruce up your garden. Elsewhere in the Fruit Stand is their Olive Oil Company; there, you can sample High-Hand's stunning array of olive oils and vinegars from around the world, and purchase high-end condiments that are sure to elevate your cooking and class up your next dinner party.
Artistry thrives at High-Hand, as you'll see when you wander into their Mercantile market. If you're on the lookout for a handcrafted piece to add some charm to your home or a memorable gift to give to that special someone, this is the place for you. And don't leave without viewing some eye-catching works on view in their Art Gallery.
High-Hand's food, brews, and shows
After a full day of shopping, you simply must treat yourself to a delicious meal at the High-Hand Cafe, which features both indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout. Their brunch menu includes smoked brisket hash, crab cake Benedict, and banana bread French toast. They also serve up some amazing sandwiches, like the tri-tip sandwich, the grilled albacore tuna melt, and the cider chicken sandwich. If you have a sweet tooth, sink your teeth into such delectable desserts as their white chocolate cheesecake, apple pie, or affogato. Of course, you can wash all of this amazing food down with something from their extensive drinks menu, from which you can order coffee, tea, and all kinds of craft beer and wine.
For even more beer, wine, and cocktails, you'll want to go to High-Hand Brewing Company. Not only can you sip on quality boozy drinks you won't find in most other places (have you ever tried a PB&J Old Fashioned before?), you can also chow down on some delicious pub grub, like pretzels, tacos, sliders, and more.
Loomis may not be considered the liveliest town in California, which is why High-Hand has stepped in to offer concerts every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, from rowdy rock shows to intimate acoustic performances (leave the little ones at home for the Friday and Saturday night shows though, as those are for ages 18 and older). You can even rent out their space for your own private event, as well. If High-Hand sounds like the place for you, you might also enjoy this lovely California farm and brewery just outside of Sacramento that has music, craft beer, and food trucks.