This Lakefront Michigan City Known For Its Thriving Art Scene Is Surprisingly Among The Most Dangerous
Located just north of St. Joseph on Michigan's west coast is a town called Benton Harbor, which features a small but pristine stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. While Benton Harbor has a number of activities and amenities, as well as a thriving arts district, it is also considered Michigan's most dangerous city. According to data collated by equal rights advocate and non-profit organization Freedom for All Americans, Benton Harbor has more violent crimes per capita than any Michigan city, with nearly 27 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Visitors to Michigan often flock to the water, with four out of the five Great Lakes — Michigan, Huron, Superior, and Erie — offering ample coastlines within the state. On the west side, many state parks and towns along Lake Michigan make for ideal vacation destinations. For example, P.J. Hoffmaster State Park offers golden beaches and scenic trails, and St. Joseph is a stunning city for year-round fun on Lake Michigan's shores.
While Benton Harbor is also auspiciously located on Lake Michigan, its crime rate may put some travelers off. Nonetheless, this town has plenty of redeeming qualities to keep visitors coming back. The thriving art scene and excellent recreational opportunities make Benton Harbor a wonderful place to visit, whether for an afternoon or an overnight stay.
Everything to know about Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor is a small city of only about 9,000 residents, according to 2020 census data. While violent crime in Michigan is typically more associated with larger populations, the poverty rate in Benton Harbor is exceptionally high at 44%. Studies show that low socioeconomic status increases the risk of criminal activity, which could explain the higher crime rate in Benton Harbor. Back in the late 1800s, Benton Harbor was a thriving hub of tourism and leisure, with hotels, offices, and a famous baseball team. However, the 1960s marked the beginning of a downturn and the city started losing residents. Since then, efforts have been made to revive Benton Harbor to its former glory. Today, it boasts a beautiful waterfront and a renowned arts scene.
Much like the larger city of Detroit, where the oldest neighborhood is a hub for young creatives with hip cafes and rooftop bars, Benton Harbor's burgeoning Arts District has been instrumental in helping to revitalize the city. Founded in 1998 by the Benton Harbor Arts Association, the district hosts a variety of events to support local talent, including Artoberfest and the Youth Art Fair. Held quarterly, Benton Harbor's Arts Hops invite residents and visitors to explore the city's various galleries and shops, including The GhostLight Theatre, The Citadel Dance & Music Center, Phaseshifter Records, and Water Street Glassworks.
Other attractions in Benton Harbor
Once you're lured to Benton Harbor by the promise of its lively arts scene, there are other amenities to keep you entertained. Its main year-round attraction is the lovely lakefront destination of Jean Klock Park, which boasts 10 miles of scenic trails amid uncrowded white sand beaches, wetlands, and marshes. Another key recreational opportunity in Benton Harbor is Harbor Shores Resort, with a world-class golf course designed in partnership with none other than golf legend Jack Nicklaus. If you're thirsty for a good brew after art hopping, beaching, or golfing, kick back at one of Benton Harbor's upbeat breweries, such as The Livery, North Pier Brewing Company, and The Brick House.
Benton Harbor is situated conveniently between Detroit and Chicago. The drive from Chicago to Benton Harbor is just under 100 miles along the coast of Lake Michigan. Detroit to Benton Harbor is about 190 miles, or just under three hours. An Amtrak station in nearby St. Joseph offers easy access to Benton Harbor, with daily trips between Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Holland, a town bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm.