This Lakefront Michigan City Known For Its Thriving Art Scene Is Surprisingly Among The Most Dangerous

Located just north of St. Joseph on Michigan's west coast is a town called Benton Harbor, which features a small but pristine stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. While Benton Harbor has a number of activities and amenities, as well as a thriving arts district, it is also considered Michigan's most dangerous city. According to data collated by equal rights advocate and non-profit organization Freedom for All Americans, Benton Harbor has more violent crimes per capita than any Michigan city, with nearly 27 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Visitors to Michigan often flock to the water, with four out of the five Great Lakes — Michigan, Huron, Superior, and Erie — offering ample coastlines within the state. On the west side, many state parks and towns along Lake Michigan make for ideal vacation destinations. For example, P.J. Hoffmaster State Park offers golden beaches and scenic trails, and St. Joseph is a stunning city for year-round fun on Lake Michigan's shores.

While Benton Harbor is also auspiciously located on Lake Michigan, its crime rate may put some travelers off. Nonetheless, this town has plenty of redeeming qualities to keep visitors coming back. The thriving art scene and excellent recreational opportunities make Benton Harbor a wonderful place to visit, whether for an afternoon or an overnight stay.