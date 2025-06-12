One Of Philly's Most Scenic Neighborhoods Pairs Upscale Charm With Forested Trails And Suburban Ease

Who wouldn't want to hang out in a place crowned not just "Philadelphia's Garden District" but also heralded as one of Philly's most scenic neighborhoods to find out what all the hype is about? Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, is a cozy, walkable neighborhood that offers access to charming architecture, fine dining, eclectic shopping, and excellent nature and recreation options.

It's no surprise that Chestnut Hill was voted one of the Top 10 Great Neighborhoods in the U.S. by the American Planning Commission. Preservationist Arthur Ziegler described the mix of Federal, Tudor, Georgian, and other architectural styles, stating, "Without question, Chestnut Hill remains one of the most beautiful residential areas in the United States" (via American Planning Association).

Chestnut Hill is about a half hour's drive from the center of America's most walkable city. Out-of-state visitors can fly into Philly's international airport. Chestnut Hill is served by SEPTA regional rail lines, providing a train ride of less than an hour to and from the Center City station. Chestnut Hill is also a National Register Historic District with its broad mix of architectural styles. It's nestled between Wissahickon and Cresheim Creek, not far from the cultured and underrated Fairmount area.