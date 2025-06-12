One Of Philly's Most Scenic Neighborhoods Pairs Upscale Charm With Forested Trails And Suburban Ease
Who wouldn't want to hang out in a place crowned not just "Philadelphia's Garden District" but also heralded as one of Philly's most scenic neighborhoods to find out what all the hype is about? Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, is a cozy, walkable neighborhood that offers access to charming architecture, fine dining, eclectic shopping, and excellent nature and recreation options.
It's no surprise that Chestnut Hill was voted one of the Top 10 Great Neighborhoods in the U.S. by the American Planning Commission. Preservationist Arthur Ziegler described the mix of Federal, Tudor, Georgian, and other architectural styles, stating, "Without question, Chestnut Hill remains one of the most beautiful residential areas in the United States" (via American Planning Association).
Chestnut Hill is about a half hour's drive from the center of America's most walkable city. Out-of-state visitors can fly into Philly's international airport. Chestnut Hill is served by SEPTA regional rail lines, providing a train ride of less than an hour to and from the Center City station. Chestnut Hill is also a National Register Historic District with its broad mix of architectural styles. It's nestled between Wissahickon and Cresheim Creek, not far from the cultured and underrated Fairmount area.
The best parks around Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia, one of the most underrated cities in America and home to the two-time Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, also encompasses a lot of natural beauty in the Chestnut Hill area. But since the city is known to be passionate about its sports teams, be sure to check out the Rocky Statue on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, just 20 minutes away.
Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill is a 92-acre Victorian garden which features a rose garden dating back to 1888 and a 6-foot 1924 rock wall garden, along with a family-friendly Tree Adventure "Out on a Limb" exhibit where you can soar among the trees and sit on huge robin's eggs in a giant bird's nest. The arboretum hosts many special events and rotating exhibits throughout the year, so be sure to check its calendar. There's also a Fairy Garden for the little ones and picnic spots where you can relax and soak in the scenery. Philadelphia's oldest trees grow at the Morris Arboretum, including the ginkgo maidenhair, a tree species that's been around for over 150 million years. If you're in the area in May, don't miss the annual plant sale that takes place every Mother's Day.
The 1,800-acre Wissahickon Valley Park is a scenic haven with 50 miles of forested trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with opportunities for birding, fishing, and many more outdoor adventures. See if you can spot Philadelphia's only covered bridge! The National Audubon Society even designated the park as an Important Birding Area because it is the habitat for over 200 species of birds.
Shopping, dining, and recreation in Chestnut Hill
Germantown Avenue is one of the oldest streets in the U.S., extending from North Philadelphia to Chestnut Hill. The bustling hive of activity on this historic street is filled with vibrant, eclectic shops to peruse and enjoy. Stop by Artisans on the Avenue to discover a fun, trendy boutique experience for every style. Little Wares is a shop where you can discover intentionally chosen, genderless products for little ones. Be sure to explore the fun mix of wares at Bird in Hand consignment shop, where proceeds are returned to the community.
If you're trying to figure out where to eat while visiting Chestnut Hill, you might need a spreadsheet to sort through the many dining options! You won't want to miss the area's only original inn, which has been in operation since 1734: the Mermaid Inn. Allegedly visited by George Washington, it's a cherished local haunt serving up great food, live music, and atmosphere for the ages. Campbell's Place is an iconic pub that's been in the neighborhood for over four decades — definitely try the fried chicken sandwich. For dessert, there's chocolate-banana brioche bread pudding at Chestnut Grill and Sidewalk Cafe. Pop into local bakery Bredenbeck's, which has been open since 1889, complete with ice cream and candy offerings, along with a build-your-own-cake option.
Looking for some more adventure? The Stagecrafters Theater, a non-profit theatre founded in 1929, presents professional stage productions in a cozy setting. And it's only about 40 minutes to Philadelphia's most artsy, happening spot on South Street if you're looking for a fun night of adventure.