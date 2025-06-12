Tennessee's Scenic City Sandwiched Between Mountain Ranges Is Full Of Outdoor Adventure And Historic Charm
It's no secret that Tennessee is filled with gorgeous hubs that manage to seamlessly combine cultural charm with natural allure –– just take a look at Chattanooga, a scenic city between Nashville and Atlanta with a flourishing arts scene. But for some reason, Morristown remains one of the state's most underrated gems. With its surrounding lakes, lush hillsides, walkable streets, and vibrant downtown, the city promises the ultimate well-rounded getaway.
Taking a car here is still a good idea, though, especially for someone planning to get the most out of the local state parks, hiking trails, and other unmissable attractions like Crockett Tavern Museum (a reconstruction of the John Crockett Tavern in the 1790s) and the Disc Golf Courses (there are three in Morristown and they're open to all ages and skill levels). The good news is that there's free parking available downtown and little to no traffic, so if there's one place a visitor would actually like to drive in, it's Morristown, Tennessee.
Coming here shouldn't be too difficult. Morristown is easily accessible via Interstate 81 and U.S. Route 11E, whether you're coming from Asheville, the Tri-Cities, or beyond. Fliers can also easily come through the McGhee Tyson Airport, roughly 60 miles or an hour away. The trip will be worth it, though. Morristown is affordable yet still historically and naturally rich. In short, it's a great value destination
Morristown's mountain hikes and lakeside views
Sandwiched between the Great Smoky Mountains in the south and the Clinch Mountain range up north, Morristown is an outdoor lover's playground –– just look at Panther Creek State Park. It's a 1,444-acre haven for hikers and mountain bikers. With over 30 miles of trails ranging from easy lakeside strolls to more challenging climbs (some of which give even the Canol Heritage, the toughest hiking trail in North America, a run for its money), there's something here for everyone. With that said, the Point Lookout Trail is a local favorite, so try not to miss it.
Panther Creek is also home to a camping site, a golf course, and picnic pavilions. Entrance to the park itself is free, but some amenities, like overnight camping, require a small fee. According to Tripadvisor reviewers, though, the park is "immaculately maintained" and perfectly safe for families or solo travelers, so that money will be well spent.
For those more into water sports, there's always Cherokee Lake. Here, visitors can canoe, kayak, and fish to their heart's desire. There are several marinas and public boat ramps nearby, and the lake is well-stocked with bass, crappie, and catfish, so come prepared for your most successful fishing trip yet. Roughly 30 minutes away from the city center, you'll also find Cherokee Dam Campground, which features a swimming beach, shaded picnic areas, and scenic walking trails that are open daily from March to November between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
A stroll through Morristown's historic downtown
Morristown isn't just your average outdoorsy hub: Its downtown is so interesting and historic, you won't feel like you're missing out on that city experience. First things first, a walk through the SkyMart is non-negotiable. Built in 1967 as a way for the city to deal with its recurring flooding problems, not only is the elevated sidewalk system fascinating to see, but it's also the only one of its kind in the entire U.S. –– who knows when's the next time you'll get to see something so unique?
A day here could be spent admiring the retro-feeling architecture, shopping at one of the many local mom-and-pop shops, strolling through seasonal fairs and classic car shows, and, of course, stopping every once in a while for a much-needed bite at either "Little Dutch Restaurant" or "Timeless Elegance Tea Room." And if you still haven't gotten your history fix, you can always make the half-hour drive to Rogersville, one of Tennessee's oldest towns and a scenic haven settled in the Appalachian foothills.
And for all history lovers out there, a trip to the Rose Center Museum is a must. The unassuming 19th-century school building (now restored) houses some incredible rotating art exhibits that give us a glimpse into Morristown's fascinating past. The museum is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and best of all, admission to most year-round exhibitions is free.