Tennessee's Scenic City Sandwiched Between Mountain Ranges Is Full Of Outdoor Adventure And Historic Charm

It's no secret that Tennessee is filled with gorgeous hubs that manage to seamlessly combine cultural charm with natural allure –– just take a look at Chattanooga, a scenic city between Nashville and Atlanta with a flourishing arts scene. But for some reason, Morristown remains one of the state's most underrated gems. With its surrounding lakes, lush hillsides, walkable streets, and vibrant downtown, the city promises the ultimate well-rounded getaway.

Taking a car here is still a good idea, though, especially for someone planning to get the most out of the local state parks, hiking trails, and other unmissable attractions like Crockett Tavern Museum (a reconstruction of the John Crockett Tavern in the 1790s) and the Disc Golf Courses (there are three in Morristown and they're open to all ages and skill levels). The good news is that there's free parking available downtown and little to no traffic, so if there's one place a visitor would actually like to drive in, it's Morristown, Tennessee.

Coming here shouldn't be too difficult. Morristown is easily accessible via Interstate 81 and U.S. Route 11E, whether you're coming from Asheville, the Tri-Cities, or beyond. Fliers can also easily come through the McGhee Tyson Airport, roughly 60 miles or an hour away. The trip will be worth it, though. Morristown is affordable yet still historically and naturally rich. In short, it's a great value destination