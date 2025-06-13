One Of Arizona's Most Scenic Resorts Is A Lush Green Oasis In A Desert Canyon With Hiking And Hot Springs

It doesn't take much effort to enjoy a stay at Castle Hot Springs. Billed as an all-inclusive retreat, your stay includes all meals and service charges, along with yoga sessions, archery classes, golf games, history tours, and more.

But the best is yet to come: Tucked away among towering palm trees and red-hued slopes scattered with cacti lies a secluded thermal pool. The pools, divided into three types, are rich in lithium, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and bicarbonates, which are said to improve blood circulation, stress relief, and skin health. You can access the hot springs at night as well — imagine floating on your back while stargazing. Then, head to a riverside tented hut to enjoy a hot stone massage, body scrub, Reiki therapy session, or sound bath. According to Castle Hot Springs' spa director Robert Stackus, "If everyone got a massage, it would be a better world." He's got a point.

For those looking to explore the surrounding area, consider guided hiking tours through the canyons of the Sonoran Desert — regarded as the most biodiverse desert in the world (you can even find a world-renowned botanical garden, zoo, and aquarium there). Castle Hot Springs provides direct access to this landscape, and its hiking trails are part of the hotel's curated wellness programs, aimed at improving guests' overall well-being. Alternatively, a two-hour electric bike tour is also available, taking you along the same paths once traveled by the explorers in the early 1900s. If you are not scared of heights, you must try climbing along the Via Ferrata, an activity that involves scrambling routes and rock climbs. But don't worry — expert tour guides will assist you and provide well-maintained equipment. When hunger calls, the on-site restaurant serves farm-to-table cuisine that supports local producers and promotes a sustainable way of living. With daily farm tours and the chance to explore the chef's garden, you can get a deeper insight into the values and creativity behind the menu.