One Of Arizona's Most Scenic Resorts Is A Lush Green Oasis In A Desert Canyon With Hiking And Hot Springs
Imagine driving down a long, uneven dirt road, surrounded by buttes and canyons dotted with cacti, your face warmed by a bright, orange-colored sun. Suddenly, the arid landscape turns into a scene of lemon, tangerine, and blood orange trees lining the way to an earth-toned lodge. It may look like a lush, green oasis in the desert — but you're in front of Castle Hot Springs. Nestled in the foothills of Arizona's Bradshaw Mountains in the Sonoran Desert, this luxury retreat awaits your arrival.
This scenic, adults-only sanctuary spans 1,100 acres and is known for its mineral-rich hot springs. Designed to immerse guests in nature and soothe them after a hike among the famous saguaro cacti, Castle Hot Springs is an oasis of wellness and harmony, where the real escape is within the resort, and not beyond. The lodge is a modern hideaway with history dating back to 1896. Before it became a luxury destination, it was a sacred place welcoming the Indigenous Yavapai people, who bathed in its mineral waters to feel rejuvenated. Some say they can still feel the presence of their ancestors there today. With the arrival of the railroad system, the property gained greater attention and was purchased by an industrialist, becoming Arizona's first wellness retreat. Celebrities and President Theodore Roosevelt also stayed at the hotel, which later became a healing center for injured soldiers during World War II. In 1976 and again in 1996, a fire destroyed the property, but it was brought back to life and underwent new development in 2014, when a couple from Arizona bought the lodge. Thanks to their commitment, Castle Hot Springs now belongs to Historic Hotels of America.
How to best enjoy your stay at Castle Hot Springs
It doesn't take much effort to enjoy a stay at Castle Hot Springs. Billed as an all-inclusive retreat, your stay includes all meals and service charges, along with yoga sessions, archery classes, golf games, history tours, and more.
But the best is yet to come: Tucked away among towering palm trees and red-hued slopes scattered with cacti lies a secluded thermal pool. The pools, divided into three types, are rich in lithium, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and bicarbonates, which are said to improve blood circulation, stress relief, and skin health. You can access the hot springs at night as well — imagine floating on your back while stargazing. Then, head to a riverside tented hut to enjoy a hot stone massage, body scrub, Reiki therapy session, or sound bath. According to Castle Hot Springs' spa director Robert Stackus, "If everyone got a massage, it would be a better world." He's got a point.
For those looking to explore the surrounding area, consider guided hiking tours through the canyons of the Sonoran Desert — regarded as the most biodiverse desert in the world (you can even find a world-renowned botanical garden, zoo, and aquarium there). Castle Hot Springs provides direct access to this landscape, and its hiking trails are part of the hotel's curated wellness programs, aimed at improving guests' overall well-being. Alternatively, a two-hour electric bike tour is also available, taking you along the same paths once traveled by the explorers in the early 1900s. If you are not scared of heights, you must try climbing along the Via Ferrata, an activity that involves scrambling routes and rock climbs. But don't worry — expert tour guides will assist you and provide well-maintained equipment. When hunger calls, the on-site restaurant serves farm-to-table cuisine that supports local producers and promotes a sustainable way of living. With daily farm tours and the chance to explore the chef's garden, you can get a deeper insight into the values and creativity behind the menu.
Planning your trip to Castle Hot Springs
If you're searching for ways to get to the resort, you should know the hotel is located about 60 miles north of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is nearly a one-hour drive. You can either rent an off-road vehicle or ask the hotel to arrange a helicopter transfer for you.
The Sonoran Desert is characterized by a subtropical climate, with gentle rains in winter, and intense heat with temperatures exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit accompanied by thunderstorms during the summer. The hotel generally remains closed during the off-peak season from July to August, making fall the best time to visit. Note that arrivals and departures are only available on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
This luxury resort offers a range of packages, from adventurous experiences to wine tastings and aquatic bodywork therapy. The lodge features 31 accommodations divided into four categories: Sky View Cabins, Spring Bungalows, the Historic Cottage, and Top of the Lodge. Arizona is considered one of the best states in the western U.S. for stargazing, therefore opt for the cabins that feature an elevated terrace for night sky viewing, along with private open-air soaking tubs and showers surrounded by the desert. For a nature-immersed experience, the bungalows provide an outdoor patio with a fireplace surrounded by palm trees, as well as an outdoor soaking tub made of Sonoma stone. The Historic Cottage is the property's storied accommodation where celebrities have stayed. Perched on a slope and enclosed by saguaro cacti, this yellow-painted cottage is ideal for a group or family, featuring a lounge with a fireplace and a patio looking out at the mountains and canyons. Last but not least, the Top of the Lodge is the perfect choice for romantic getaways, groups of friends, or large family gatherings. The lodge consists of three bedrooms and four bathrooms, boasting views of the mountains, the vast green garden, and the pool. Whatever accommodation you decide, you really can't go wrong.