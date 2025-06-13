Tennessee's Most Scenic State Park Is A Dreamscape Of Gorges, Waterfalls, Beloved Trails, And Rock Climbs

If you're looking to add another great bird-watching destination to a "best of" list, consider going to one of the most popular areas in the park: Grundy Lakes. This beautiful place has four small lakes that are perfect for wildlife watching. Keep an eye out for beavers and colorful wood ducks on the water. There are a good number of waterfalls to go hunting for in the woods around the area, too, so come with your hiking boots or your bathing suit. There's also a designated swimming area and a beach to relax and spend a summer afternoon.

If you'd rather avoid crowds and get off the beaten path, seek out Denny Cove Falls. It only appears when there has been recent rainfall in the area, but if the weather aligns with your trip, it could be the highlight of your visit to South Cumberland State Park. There's a bit of a hike to reach it, but seeing this misty cascade pour down the sheer rocky cliff face is worth the journey. If the sight of these rocky cliffs gets you excited, you might want to consider applying for a permit to climb the rocks here, too.

If you'd like the challenge but would rather head under the rocks than climb them, make your way to Buggytop Cave. The entrance is enormous, an incredible 40 feet high and 60 feet wide. It's only open for four months of the year, from May to August, and you have to get a permit to visit, but for those willing to take the right precautions, an incredible journey is waiting.