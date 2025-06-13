Tennessee's Most Scenic State Park Is A Dreamscape Of Gorges, Waterfalls, Beloved Trails, And Rock Climbs
Located between the country music capital of the world, Nashville, and the bustling downtown square of Knoxville is a stunning natural oasis: South Cumberland State Park. This state park is over 12,000 acres and is known for its breathtaking waterfalls, fascinating caves, beautiful woodland walks, and impressive natural landscapes. While it may not be quite as popular as Tennessee's also waterfall-filled Fall Creek Falls State Park, it has some of the best hiking in the country.
This park may feel like an adventure in the wilderness at times, but in reality, there's plenty of civilization around it. The park is pretty easy to find, at less than an hour and a half along I-24 from Nashville International Airport. While it's known for having some excellent opportunities to camp in the backcountry, there are plenty of nearby places to stay that will still allow you to get an early start on the trails if you don't feel like roughing it. Consider staying in nearby Monteagle, which has everything from affordable roadside lodging to luxury treehouse domes from Terralodge.
Adventures of all kinds in South Cumberland State Park
If you're looking to add another great bird-watching destination to a "best of" list, consider going to one of the most popular areas in the park: Grundy Lakes. This beautiful place has four small lakes that are perfect for wildlife watching. Keep an eye out for beavers and colorful wood ducks on the water. There are a good number of waterfalls to go hunting for in the woods around the area, too, so come with your hiking boots or your bathing suit. There's also a designated swimming area and a beach to relax and spend a summer afternoon.
If you'd rather avoid crowds and get off the beaten path, seek out Denny Cove Falls. It only appears when there has been recent rainfall in the area, but if the weather aligns with your trip, it could be the highlight of your visit to South Cumberland State Park. There's a bit of a hike to reach it, but seeing this misty cascade pour down the sheer rocky cliff face is worth the journey. If the sight of these rocky cliffs gets you excited, you might want to consider applying for a permit to climb the rocks here, too.
If you'd like the challenge but would rather head under the rocks than climb them, make your way to Buggytop Cave. The entrance is enormous, an incredible 40 feet high and 60 feet wide. It's only open for four months of the year, from May to August, and you have to get a permit to visit, but for those willing to take the right precautions, an incredible journey is waiting.
Hit the trails in South Cumberland State Park
The best area to hike in the park might be the evocatively-named Fiery Gizzard. If you're in the mood for a long and difficult day hike that shows you some incredible views, try the Fiery Gizzard Trail to Raven's Point. This loop takes most hikers just over four hours to complete and leads to some of the best waterfalls in the park, including at least five waterfalls. Raven Point itself gives you a phenomenal view of the park spread out below. This is a pretty significant rocky climb, but if you're an experienced hiker, the views are definitely worth the struggle.
If you're more in the mood for an easy route but still want to see a waterfall in the Fiery Gizzard area, try the Foster Falls Overlook Trail. It's a less than 10-minute walk through the woods that includes a little bridge over the water. While a lot of things in this park are seasonal, this little trek is easy enough to still be worthwhile in the winter, and the falls at the end can be particularly beautiful with icicles on the rocks and snow on the ground.