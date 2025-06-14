One Of Tennessee's Friendliest Towns Is Tucked In A Valley Full Of Misty Waterfalls And Purple Mountains

Pikeville was founded in 1816 on former Cherokee lands, and after becoming the county seat of Bledsoe County, the town became a center for commerce and trade since it was on the route to Knoxville. It's no wonder since the town is nearly dead-center in the triangle formed by Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, all of which are within a 1 to 2.5-hour drive.

Stroll through downtown to see the multiple sites that capture Pikeville's past, like the 19th-century homes of Dr. James A. Ross, Eliza S. Ault, and John Bridgeman (a Confederate-leaning house that was occupied by the Federals during the Civil War). There are also some notable 20th-century structures, like the 1909 courthouse and the 1925 Lincoln School, where African American children were educated when segregation was legal. For a more in-depth look at Pikeville, you can take a walking tour to get insight into the town's history, or if you're looking for a taste of the town, head to The Butter Dish for a modern take on regional favorites.

Part of what makes Pikeville so friendly is its sense of community, which you can experience at various events throughout the year. The annual 9 Mile Bluegrass Festival brings together live music, good vibes, and bluegrass lovers in the center of town, while Pikeville's frequent "cruise-ins" are a showcase of antique cars on Main Street. This vintage car event is a great way to feel the timelessness of this small town. The yearly Fall Festival is also a favorite way to experience Pikeville and connect with its agricultural character, so be sure to check out the town's website for updates on what's happening in Pikeville.