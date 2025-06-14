Portugal's Unique Historic Spot Has A Strong Jewish Presence, Medieval Castle, And Scenic Landscapes

At the heart of Belmonte is its fairytale-like medieval castle, which was built around the 13th century and is a must-visit. Initially, the castle was built by King Afonso III as a defense against the Castilians. But a couple of centuries later, the Belmonte Castle became a residence for the Cabral family — which included Pedro Álvares Cabral, an explorer who in 1500, became known as the first European to reach Brazil. The castle is open Tuesdays through Sundays, and costs two euros to visit. While you're here, don't forget to look at the double-arched Manueline window, where you can see the Cabral family coat of arms.

And below the castle walls is a step into some of Belmonte's most fascinating history. Today, Belmonte is home to what is likely Portugal's largest Jewish presence, a legacy which stretches back centuries. When the Portuguese Inquisition of the late 1400s and beyond forced many Jewish residents to either convert to Christianity or leave the country, Belmonte actually became a refuge for a small but significant Jewish community. Within the Jewish Quarter, Judaism was practiced in secret all the way up to 1974, when the Portuguese revolution ended the country's dictatorship and brought freedom of religion. Visitors can explore the history by walking through the cobblestone streets, peering at the stone engravings, stopping by the synagogue built in 1996, and touring the Museu Judaico De Belmonte, known as Portugal's first Jewish museum, which covers this complex history more in depth.