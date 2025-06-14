An Underrated City In Oregon's Coast Range Foothills Offers Cozy Camping And Peaceful Vineyards

Oregon is well known for its wild coastline as well as captivating cities like Portland, Salem, and Eugene, which entice visitors from across the country. However, if you are keen to step off the beaten path, Oregon has plenty of underrated options to choose from, including the small city of Sheridan, which is an overlooked destination ideal for camping adventures.

Located at the foothills of the Northern Oregon Coast Range, just 56 miles southwest of Portland, Sheridan boasts a small-town vibe, stunning natural surroundings, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. If that wasn't enough, Sheridan, which has a small population of around 6,000 people, has plenty of peaceful vineyards on its doorstep, making it ideal for wine enthusiasts. Believe it or not, Oregon is no stranger to wine production, and Sheridan is a stone's throw from the state's premier wine region, which is just as scenic as Napa Valley, but without the crowds.

Getting to Sheridan is easy and efficient, especially if you opt for a rental car for the duration of your stay, and visitors can do this at Portland International Airport, just a 1.5-hour drive from Sheridan. Alternatively, given the variety of excellent RV parks, visitors can easily access Sheridan from Interstate 5 if traveling in their own vacation home on wheels, and given that the scenic drive between Eugene and Portland is a regional highlight, this could be a great option.