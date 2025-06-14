New England's Most Famous College Town Is Home To 'The Ugliest Building In America'

New England is famous for its fall foliage, Colonial architecture, and institutions of higher education. Massachusetts, in particular, is a major post-secondary hub. It's home to the Five Colleges of the Pioneer Valley, the colleges of greater Boston, and Cambridge, which is home to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). MIT is considered one of the most prestigious schools in the United States, and has been located at its current campus since 1916, amassing an impressive collection of buildings designed by famous architects like I.M. Pei, Eero Saarinen, and Frank Gehry. One that has attracted controversy is Simmons Hall, an undergraduate residence hall that won the 2025 Aesthetic Atrocity Award for "the ugliest building in America." Bestowed by The Architectural Uprising, an international group of architects and urbanists in favor of traditional architecture, the nod is meant to raise awareness of what they deem the blight of Modernism.

Across the Charles River from Boston, Cambridge is a city of 118,000 residents, nearly a quarter of them students. MIT's Simmons Hall is located 15 minutes from Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and 13 minutes from Boston's popular Faneuil Hall Marketplace. You can take a tour of MIT's campus and decide on the merits of Simmons Hall yourself and then wander your way through Harvard Square, a historic area full of trendy shops and food. If you're visiting in the fall, consider a 90-minute fall foliage cruise along Boston's Charles River Esplanade, which provides views of MIT's buildings.