Virginia's Timeless Port Town Has An 'Island State Of Mind' With Incredible Seafood And Historic Charm

In times past, traveling the Chesapeake Bay was considerably different. Sailing ships, and later steamers, connected the Bay, winding up the rivers to towns where they would collect local goods and take them to bigger ports. During the Colonial era, these ships transported items like tobacco back to England. Eventually, railways, and later highways and freeways, diverted traffic away from these old trading ports. Today, many are sleepy waterfront towns where the only sailing is recreational.

One of those historic ports is the inviting town of Urbanna, Virginia. Nestled on the shores of the Rappahannock River about 15 miles from its mouth, it's just a few miles from Irvington, another scenic riverside town with boutique shops and fresh seafood. Although Native American settlements existed in the area as early as 1000 B.C., Captain John Smith was the first European to explore this area in the early 1600s. Smith set out from the Jamestown Colony to map the eastern shore of the New World. Urbanna was chartered in the mid-1600s and named for Queen Anne.

Urbanna was one of the first port towns in the Colonial U.S., and many of its oldest buildings date back to this period. The 1765 Scottish Factor Store, where growers could come and exchange their tobacco for cash and goods, is now home to the visitor center and museum. Be sure to pick up a walking tour map to help you explore the town, which is full of shops, restaurants, and galleries. As you walk around, it's easy to get into that "island state of mind," as the local saying goes.