Should You Hand Out Goodie Bags When Flying With A New Infant?
It seems like everyone has strong opinions about what is and is not okay to do on a plane, from unspoken etiquette rules about reclining your seat to rules for the airplane's empty middle seat. One particularly hot topic is whether parents should hand out goodie bags when flying with an infant. The answer is a wishy-washy "it's up to you," but the history behind this surprisingly inflammatory topic of debate is worth a look.
It all started back in 2014 when a family on a Miami-bound flight passed out plastic baggies filled with earplugs, Junior Mints, and other candies, along with a note written from the perspective of their baby. The note read in part: "Hi Stranger! My name is Madeline. I will be 1 on December 17th and this is my first flight. I'll try to be on my best behavior, but I'd like to apologize in advance if I lose my cool, get scared or my ears hurt."
It all sounds heartwarming so far, right? Well, after a passenger posted a photo of the goodie bag and note on Reddit, the internet had a lot to say. By and large, people found the gesture cute. However, some travelers took issue with gift bags, describing them as cringeworthy, while others think parents shouldn't feel obligated to pacify their fellow travelers.
The pros of handing out goodie bags when flying with a new infant
With interrupted sleep schedules, unplanned transitions, and unfamiliar environments, just to name a few, traveling with babies is no easy feat. Considering the dramatic rise in passenger altercations reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) starting in 2021, it's no wonder parents are looking for ways to avoid in-flight conflict or disturbing other guests. Just as gifting a care package is one of the best ways to thank your flight attendants and make their day, most people appreciate the thoughtfulness behind goodie bags, but don't expect them.
"This is a sweet sentiment that would be appreciated, but I don't think it's necessary," shared one traveler on Reddit. "Babies are allowed to be babies, and babies sometimes cry ... it kind of goes with the territory of using mass transit."
If handing out a goodie bag makes you feel more confident flying and reduces your overall stress, then go for it, but make sure you follow Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and FAA regulations. For instance, you shouldn't include a shot-sized bottle of spirits because passengers aren't allowed to consume their own alcohol on a plane. "FAA regulations prohibit passengers from drinking alcohol on board the aircraft unless it is served by the air carrier," informs the FAA. Consider packing simple items like earplugs, candies, gum, or low-value gift cards instead.
The gesture may be more trouble than it's worth for you
First, shopping for items, writing notes, and putting together goodie bags takes time — a finite resource most parents lack before a trip. In addition, guardians often pass out goodie bags immediately after boarding, when their child is likely at their least comfortable and most restless. You need to ask yourself, "Will gifting goodie bags cause me more or less stress?"
Additionally, there's no consensus regarding how many bags parents should pass out, and although small, each bag takes up valuable carry-on space. Should you include just the passengers in your row, several rows back, or the entire plane? In 2019, a mother on a 10-hour flight from Seoul to San Francisco passed out over 200 baggies, highlighting the lengths some parents will go to not disturb fellow passengers.
Finally, others think passing out goodie bags reinforces the idea that children are less deserving of space than adults, or worry that compensating other passengers with gifts will become another burdensome travel norm. "You should expect kids and all sorts of people on a plane. You should never have to apologize for your child being a child," shared one commenter on Reddit.