Should You Hand Out Goodie Bags When Flying With A New Infant?

It seems like everyone has strong opinions about what is and is not okay to do on a plane, from unspoken etiquette rules about reclining your seat to rules for the airplane's empty middle seat. One particularly hot topic is whether parents should hand out goodie bags when flying with an infant. The answer is a wishy-washy "it's up to you," but the history behind this surprisingly inflammatory topic of debate is worth a look.

It all started back in 2014 when a family on a Miami-bound flight passed out plastic baggies filled with earplugs, Junior Mints, and other candies, along with a note written from the perspective of their baby. The note read in part: "Hi Stranger! My name is Madeline. I will be 1 on December 17th and this is my first flight. I'll try to be on my best behavior, but I'd like to apologize in advance if I lose my cool, get scared or my ears hurt."

It all sounds heartwarming so far, right? Well, after a passenger posted a photo of the goodie bag and note on Reddit, the internet had a lot to say. By and large, people found the gesture cute. However, some travelers took issue with gift bags, describing them as cringeworthy, while others think parents shouldn't feel obligated to pacify their fellow travelers.