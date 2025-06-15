If Japan Is Too Crowded, These Unexpected Destinations In Europe Can Tick All The Same Boxes

Famously known for its intriguing blend of modernity and tradition, Japan has drawn many a tourist to its shores, and with good reason. Between its unique culinary offerings, reliable transportation system, and a rich variety of natural landscapes, Japan is also much appreciated for its safety, rightfully earning its ranking as the safest Asian country to visit in 2025 by a survey launched by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

Unfortunately, the appreciation for this lovely archipelago has been overwhelming. While international tourists flock to its shores, the number of domestic travelers has dwindled not only because of economic reasons, but also due to the sheer volume of crowds at its famous tourist sites such as Kyoto, one of the world's most beautiful destinations that has sadly been ruined by overtourism. There are, of course, workarounds to the hustle and bustle, like heading to laidback, culture-rich Nara to avoid Tokyo crowds, or strategically plotting the best time to visit Japan depending on what you want to experience. But travelers are also setting their sights on unexpected European destinations that echo Japan's overall vibe and experience — and with much less elbow-jostling at that. The sushi may not be as fresh, but these European spots tick enough of the same boxes to tide you over until your next Japan trip.