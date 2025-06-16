Virginia's Famous Stonehenge Replica Is A Giant, Artistic Tourist Attraction Just Outside D.C.

Although it's been thousands of years since Stonehenge was erected in the English countryside, there's still dispute as to what, exactly, the circle was meant for. It's a common belief that the massive sarsen blocks could have been a calendar meant to mark the movement of the sun between the solstices. It's also likely that the grounds were used for festivals and religious ceremonies. Whatever the case, it certainly took a lot of muscle — and likely several hundred years — to properly position.

Stonehenge has been replicated several times over the centuries. There's a full-scale model on Alabama's Gulf Coast and another free-to-visit replica hidden on a scenic bluff in Washington state. About 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C., in Centreville, Virginia's own Stonehenge is just as giant as the 5,000-year-old original, albeit considerably lighter. Designed by sculptor Mark Cline in the early 2000s, the replica is made entirely from Styrofoam and painted gray to resemble weathered rock. It was aptly titled "Foamhenge," and although it's moved locations over the years, first nestled in the hills of the Shenandoah Valley near Virginia's Natural Bridge, it's managed to consistently attract tourists.