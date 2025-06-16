Virginia's Famous Stonehenge Replica Is A Giant, Artistic Tourist Attraction Just Outside D.C.
Although it's been thousands of years since Stonehenge was erected in the English countryside, there's still dispute as to what, exactly, the circle was meant for. It's a common belief that the massive sarsen blocks could have been a calendar meant to mark the movement of the sun between the solstices. It's also likely that the grounds were used for festivals and religious ceremonies. Whatever the case, it certainly took a lot of muscle — and likely several hundred years — to properly position.
Stonehenge has been replicated several times over the centuries. There's a full-scale model on Alabama's Gulf Coast and another free-to-visit replica hidden on a scenic bluff in Washington state. About 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C., in Centreville, Virginia's own Stonehenge is just as giant as the 5,000-year-old original, albeit considerably lighter. Designed by sculptor Mark Cline in the early 2000s, the replica is made entirely from Styrofoam and painted gray to resemble weathered rock. It was aptly titled "Foamhenge," and although it's moved locations over the years, first nestled in the hills of the Shenandoah Valley near Virginia's Natural Bridge, it's managed to consistently attract tourists.
A farm market, goats, and Foamhenge hours
Today, you'll find Foamhenge in Centreville, Virginia, on the grounds of Cox Farms. The 116-acre farm is about 45 minutes from the heart of D.C., and around 15 minutes from Dulles International Airport. The drive is a straight shot along Interstate 66. Because public transportation is limited in the area, you may want to rent a car to make the trip. If prices are high, consider trying this bold work-around hack to save some money.
Along with the Styrofoam attraction, Cox Farms is also known for its well-stocked corner market, which sells fresh produce, locally-made treats, and plants. It's open between April and August. There are also friendly goats, cows, sheep, and even a llama at the petting zoo. On spring and summer Saturdays — also called "Smokin Saturdays" — visitors can fill up on barbecue, which is sold hot between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Foamhenge is a short shuttle ride away, and it's also open on summer Saturdays but at a limited capacity from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual festivities at Cox Farms
Just like the original Stonehenge thousands of years ago, Virginia's replica was designed to create a window for the sun on the summer solstice. Some pilgrimage to Foamhenge at the end of June to catch a glimpse of the yellow-orange light shining between the faux stone blocks.
Cox Farms hosts other annual events, too. Held between the months of September and November, its fall festival is especially popular. Ticket prices fluctuate depending on the date you choose to visit: They start at $15 on slower days, usually Mondays, and sell for $30 during peak season, which typically means Saturdays and Sundays in October. Festival-goers can try their hand at farm chores, learn how to milk a cow, or zip down one of the themed slides. There's one that jets off from a volcano, another through a tree log, and even one designed to look like a castle. After you find your way out of the corn maze, refresh with a snack. Food vendors sell all the autumnal classics: kettle corn, caramel apples, and apple cider donuts.
For the thicker-skinned among us, there's also a nighttime event called Fields of Fear, which includes haunted hay rides, jump scares in the woods, and monsters in the corn maze. Finish up the night under the stars at Foamhenge, where — not to worry — you won't be surprised by any goblins or ghouls.