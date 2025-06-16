Sandwiched Between San Luis Obispo And Santa Barbara Is California's Mouth-Watering Barbecue Capital
If there's one thing California knows how to do, it's turning a regular lunch into an entire food experience. The Golden State has a reputation for its culinary scene, starting from the iconic French Dip sandwich that even Anthony Bourdain adored to the appetizing Mission-style burrito with its generous filling and distinct flavor profile. When it comes to a good, old-fashioned barbecue, the Central Coast shines particularly bright. Santa Maria is considered the state's barbecue capital for good reason — picture a tri-tip seasoned with the classic rub, then slow-cooked over red oak. If that doesn't make you salivate, the smell definitely will.
The Santa Maria-style barbecue isn't a new trend like the cronut. In fact, it goes all the way back to the 19th century when the area was largely composed of ranches. Back then, springtime meant a table full of hungry ranchers and cowboys, patiently waiting to take a bite of the meat sizzling in the pits of red oak coals. The Spanish-style meal was typically paired with pinquitos (beans). As with every other tradition, the techniques changed over time, and people began cooking the top-block sirloin, seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic. While these provide that foundational flavor, it was the smokiness of the red oak that made it stand out. The tri-tip only became the signature cut in the 1950s. Now, foodies hit up the best places in California to sample Santa Maria-style barbecue. However, the OG city is always in first place.
From Santa Barbara, you'll arrive in one hour and 15 minutes. The drive is closer from San Luis Obispo, a city known for its historic downtown, outdoor adventures, and coastal charm — it takes 30 minutes. Accommodations include the Santa Maria Inn, Holiday Inn and Suites, Radisson Hotel, and Days Inn by Wyndham.
Santa Maria knows the secret to authentic barbecue
Just Googling "Santa Maria-style barbecue" is enough to trigger your cravings and make you come down to the city. Everyone will tell you that Shaw's Steakhouse is the place for divine and mouth-watering barbecue. Savor it in a sandwich or as an entrée — your taste buds will thank you either way. They also offer a wide variety of cuts barbecued in an oak pit, so don't forget to leave room for more dishes. The Swiss Restaurant and Bar is another favorite for delicious tri-tip feasts. Operating since 1941, this eatery provides all things tri-tip in every form possible — sandwiches, wraps, salads, nachos, you name it. Order the family-style tri-tip and chicken breast dinner with Eddie nachos, and you'll be leaving satisfied.
More succulent bites await at BBQ Land. This joint might be small, but their sandwiches and beef plates are excellent. Opt for the tri-tip sandwich for that lingering smoke aroma or a bacon burger for that much-needed comfort meal. If you ended up booking a room at the Holiday Inn, have a tri-tip sandwich at their restaurant, Portabella Bar and Grill. Seasoned to perfection, it's best enjoyed with a crispy chicken salad.
Staying at the Santa Maria Inn? Indulge in tri-tip delicacies at their restaurant as well. The Century Room is a romantic spot to share a plate of oysters Rockefeller, crispy artichokes, and burrata caprese crostinis. The tri-tip shawarma, though, is all yours. Served in pita bread with a house salad, this Middle Eastern twist on the Santa Maria specialty is the fusion you didn't know you needed. Venture 20 minutes out of town, and you'll find the Hitching Post, offering heavenly, oak-kissed tenderness. The same goes for the Far Western Tavern, a beloved spot only 15 minutes from Santa Maria.
Wine after you dine in Santa Maria
The Central Coast's wine country is just as noteworthy as NorCal's, and Santa Maria doesn't fall behind. After your meaty lunch, make your way to Presqu'ile Winery. The family-owned business provides a couple of wine-tasting packages, where you can try their regionally made Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah. You can purchase a gift box, too, that comes with wine, barbecue spices, and pinquito beans to bring back home a little taste of Santa Maria. Meanwhile, Cottonwood Canyon, a winery-turned-event center, uses Burgundian winemaking processes while growing grapevines, oak, plum, cottonwood, and cherry trees on their 78-acre estate. Get a bottle of their high-quality Pinot Noirs (before they run out) after attending one of their movie nights or Bites and Bottles events.
Aviation enthusiasts can head to the Santa Maria Museum of Flight to view space flight engines, full-size planes, replica models, and vintage photographs on display. The exhibits teach visitors about the region's contribution to the industry and heritage. There's also a mural of women who left a significant impact on the history of aviation. What's more, some of the scenes from the 1991 movie "The Rocketeer" were filmed right here — make sure you don't miss those exhibits on your way out.
Every getaway to Santa Maria includes a day trip to the nearby Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes, the world's biggest coastal dune ecosystem. Taking up 22,000 acres of the West Coast, this sandy stretch features dunes up to 500 feet high, which you can explore on foot. Bring your camera along to snap pictures of the vast desert beauty against the ocean backdrop. From here, continue driving north to chase Big Sur panoramas, where striking cliff views remind you of Italy's Cinque Terre.