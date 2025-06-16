Sandwiched Between San Luis Obispo And Santa Barbara Is California's Mouth-Watering Barbecue Capital

If there's one thing California knows how to do, it's turning a regular lunch into an entire food experience. The Golden State has a reputation for its culinary scene, starting from the iconic French Dip sandwich that even Anthony Bourdain adored to the appetizing Mission-style burrito with its generous filling and distinct flavor profile. When it comes to a good, old-fashioned barbecue, the Central Coast shines particularly bright. Santa Maria is considered the state's barbecue capital for good reason — picture a tri-tip seasoned with the classic rub, then slow-cooked over red oak. If that doesn't make you salivate, the smell definitely will.

The Santa Maria-style barbecue isn't a new trend like the cronut. In fact, it goes all the way back to the 19th century when the area was largely composed of ranches. Back then, springtime meant a table full of hungry ranchers and cowboys, patiently waiting to take a bite of the meat sizzling in the pits of red oak coals. The Spanish-style meal was typically paired with pinquitos (beans). As with every other tradition, the techniques changed over time, and people began cooking the top-block sirloin, seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic. While these provide that foundational flavor, it was the smokiness of the red oak that made it stand out. The tri-tip only became the signature cut in the 1950s. Now, foodies hit up the best places in California to sample Santa Maria-style barbecue. However, the OG city is always in first place.

From Santa Barbara, you'll arrive in one hour and 15 minutes. The drive is closer from San Luis Obispo, a city known for its historic downtown, outdoor adventures, and coastal charm — it takes 30 minutes. Accommodations include the Santa Maria Inn, Holiday Inn and Suites, Radisson Hotel, and Days Inn by Wyndham.