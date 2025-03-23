Avoid Road-Tripping Through Texas Before Learning About This Notorious Speed-Trap Town

Maybe you're a lover of the open road's promise of mind-clearing air, or maybe you love the comfort of traveling cross country your way. However you fancy it, road-tripping is meant to be fun. The views are second only to the myriad memories and quick stops to taste regional food. Despite the perks, though, there are times when you need to take extra measures to avoid a stressful trip, like noting which states are dangerous to drive in or which states are worst for road rage. Another thing to factor in is the unexpected downer of getting a speeding ticket in a town that has an entire reputation built on dishing them out. Estelline is one Texas town you'll want to pump the brakes on before you ruin your goals of blissful cruising.

Estelline is a small town that carries a big reputation for testing drivers' patience. Located in Hall County, it sits right at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and State Highway 86. Founded in 1892, the town was given its name after Estelle de Shields, who was a daughter of an early settler. These days, the population count is just over 120 residents, though plenty more pass through on their way to nearby cities like Dallas or Oklahoma City. If you're not careful behind the wheel in the Texas town, expect to receive a hefty speeding ticket from the local police.