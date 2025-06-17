One Of Michigan's Most Expensive Vacation Destinations Is A Wildly Luxurious Summer Resort Lake Town
As the weather heats up and we welcome the summer months, head 177 miles from Grand Rapids, Michigan, along US-131 N to Walloon Lake for a relaxing and luxurious vacation. Located in Northern Michigan — a region renowned its quaint towns perfect for outdoor adventures and picturesque villages brimming with charm — the town of Walloon Lake is one of the most stunning and expensive resort lake towns in the state. With a history dating back to the late 1800s, much of the town's luxury stems from the manufacturers and entrepreneurs who flocked there during the summer months and established magnificent homes. Homes that, today, cost upwards of millions of dollars.
However, the high costs don't seem to deter the many visitors who continue to flock to the town for its stunning natural beauty. The lake itself stretches over 30 miles of shoreline and offers a uniquely stunning turquoise blue color. Due to its depth, it's also the perfect fit for water sports enthusiasts, as well as visitors seeking some quiet sailing, boating, or fishing time.
Away from the water, the surrounding unspoiled forested areas are perfect for those interested in outdoor activities on land, such as hiking and cycling. Plus, with a walkable village offering conveniences such as local boutiques, delicious cafés and dining spots, golf courses, and more, visitors can experience the tranquility of a quiet lake town without feeling cut off from everyday comforts.
A natural paradise that Ernest Hemingway loved
One of the most enduring legacies of Walloon Lake is its connection to famed author Ernest Hemingway, who spent many summers at his family's cottage on the lake's north shore — and away from his childhood home in Chicago's cute and walkable Oak Park village, or the legendary Key West bar he frequented in his later years.
Those summers spent at Walloon Lake inspired much of Hemingway's writing, and his legacy remains embedded in the town. The cottage, named Windemere, still exists today and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1968. That said, while there isn't a formal tour of the house available, visitors can explore the surrounding areas on a Hemingway-inspired adventure that'll take them to the nearby public access and boat launch areas. Better yet, both spots offer an exquisite scenic view of the lake.
Today, much of Walloon Lake's tourist-friendly village is the result of real estate developer Jonathan Borisch, who, along with his son, purchased a significant chunk of commercial land in the area. Part of this was then converted into the five-star Hotel Walloon, ranked as one of the top resorts in the Midwest, and its accompanying restaurant, Barrel Back. Although it was only built in 2015, Hotel Walloon offers guests top-rated elegance wrapped in an old-school, vintage Midwestern package. Since then, Walloon Lake's village has also expanded to include multiple businesses, including a sports complex, ice-skating rink, and boat center.
A summer paradise for boaters and water sports enthusiasts
While Walloon Lake welcomes visitors year-round, summer is the best time to visit, when the lake is particularly stunning and inviting. Most local businesses are typically open during these months, many of which target boaters and water sports enthusiasts. Specifically, visitors wanting a fun and relaxing day of fishing can rent a boat and other equipment at Tommy's Boat Rentals. For inexperienced water sport adventurers, Surf Starters provides wake surfing lessons, and Tommy's Ski and Wake School offers training in a variety of water sports, including waterskiing, tubing, and wakeboarding, to name a few. As for visitors staying at the Hotel Walloon, the resort also offers a wealth of activities for guests who want to participate in less active pursuits and prefer a more relaxed experience.
While the wealth of Walloon Lake might be intimidating to some, it is more than worth a visit without breaking the bank. Special rates for Hotel Walloon can run as low as $125 a night. For those seeking more private, family-style accommodations, cottage rentals are also available and can run between $2,100 and $7,000 a week. Ultimately, if you're dreaming of an idyllic natural paradise that's both modern and captures a small-town, old-world charm, Walloon Lake might just be for you.