One Of Michigan's Most Expensive Vacation Destinations Is A Wildly Luxurious Summer Resort Lake Town

As the weather heats up and we welcome the summer months, head 177 miles from Grand Rapids, Michigan, along US-131 N to Walloon Lake for a relaxing and luxurious vacation. Located in Northern Michigan — a region renowned its quaint towns perfect for outdoor adventures and picturesque villages brimming with charm — the town of Walloon Lake is one of the most stunning and expensive resort lake towns in the state. With a history dating back to the late 1800s, much of the town's luxury stems from the manufacturers and entrepreneurs who flocked there during the summer months and established magnificent homes. Homes that, today, cost upwards of millions of dollars.

However, the high costs don't seem to deter the many visitors who continue to flock to the town for its stunning natural beauty. The lake itself stretches over 30 miles of shoreline and offers a uniquely stunning turquoise blue color. Due to its depth, it's also the perfect fit for water sports enthusiasts, as well as visitors seeking some quiet sailing, boating, or fishing time.

Away from the water, the surrounding unspoiled forested areas are perfect for those interested in outdoor activities on land, such as hiking and cycling. Plus, with a walkable village offering conveniences such as local boutiques, delicious cafés and dining spots, golf courses, and more, visitors can experience the tranquility of a quiet lake town without feeling cut off from everyday comforts.