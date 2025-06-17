One Of Portugal's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Perfect Retirement Town Blending Nearby Mountains With Ocean Beaches

There are plenty of reasons Portugal is considered the best place in Europe to retire to, although there is one significant caveat to that (hint: taxes). But finding the right place in Portugal is a matter of personal taste. Do you prefer the buzz of city life or a quiet country escape? Warm, sunny beaches or cool, green mountains?

For those seeking the old Portugal — before tourism transformed the streets of Lisbon and Porto or the crowded beaches of the Algarve — consider a trip to the small town of Caminha, right on the border with Spain. It sits at the mouth of the River Minho as it cuts through the mountains and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. This geographic mix of river, sea, and mountain provides Camhina with fresh local seafood and plenty of local Vinho Verde, the so-called green wine, named after the lush landscapes of Northern Portugal.

The town of Caminha is an hour's drive north of Porto Airport, right along the Atlantic coast, close to the Spanish border. Perched between the mountains and the sea, this coastal area of Portugal gets busy only during the summer months, then quiets down the rest of the year. There is a small but growing community of immigrants who have decided to make this corner of Portugal home.