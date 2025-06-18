One Of America's First July 4th Celebrations Is An Epic Tennessee Extravaganza With A Parade And Fireworks
Summer in the Great Smoky Mountains. There's nothing quite like it. Elevated in the mountains, you're away from the sweltering heat of cities, while at the same time, the scenery is lush with mountain greenery and gushing rivers. The towns in the Great Smoky Mountains gain a special summer energy. Head to Greeneville to explore local, funky art and incredible mountain views. Deeper into the mountains, there's the cozy little town of Wears Valley, where you can rent a cabin and have access to a secret entrance into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One of the better-known towns here, Gatlinburg, has a special summer appeal that's a bit different from the peace and quiet you might expect of the Smokies. Come July, it hosts one of the most scenic and surprising Independence Day parties in America.
Gatlinburg claims the title of "first Independence Day parade in the nation," as its Convention & Visitors Bureau states, because the parade commences as soon as midnight strikes on July 4th. From then on, the day is a bonanza of Independence Day-related fun, from a river raft regatta to a fireworks finale. There's also live music, a drone light show, and street performances, all of which has earned Gatlinburg a rank in Livability's five best July 4th celebrations in the country.
Gatlinburg's legendary midnight parade
Gatlinburg's Fourth of July parade was named one of the top 10 in the U.S. by National Geographic. Begun as an annual tradition in 1975, the midnight parade (which is free to attend) draws in a crowd of about 80,000 and features marching bands, creative floats, giant balloons, and performers in costume. The parade has a particular focus on honoring service members, with performances by the 572nd U.S. Air Force Band and additional representatives from the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.
The midnight element of the midnight parade is no joke — the parade-goers line up at precisely 11:59 p.m., and they begin marching at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. Typically, the parade is marshaled by a special guest (the 2025 Grand Marshal is country musician Logan Crosby). The parade starts at the Baskins Creek Bypass on East Parkway, then proceeds along the parkway for about 90 minutes, passing the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It ends at Traffic Light #10, where Ski Mountain Road intersects, and then attendees go home to get some sleep before the following day of more celebrations, which kick off at 11 a.m.
Other Gatlinburg July 4th traditions, from raft racing to fireworks
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4th, head to Gatlinburg's Edgewater Hotel & Conference Center for another unique Independence Day spectacle: the River Raft Regatta. It's a river race that takes place on the Little Pigeon River. The racers aren't people, though, but rather unmanned floatables. Contestants can rent a rubber duck to add to the racing fleet, but many choose to design their own whimsical rafts (which can be entered at no cost) — the top three to cross the finish line and the most creatively designed raft all get a trophy.
When it's dark again, the town hosts a drone light show followed by a grand fireworks display. The opening show, featuring 200 drones forming patriotic imagery in the night sky, begins at 9:50 p.m. Then, the fireworks take off at 10 p.m., and they're launched from the Gatlinburg Space Needle, high enough that you can see the fireworks from anywhere in the town. The show is free for all — make sure to come early to find parking space.
If you're flying in, Gatlinburg is just over an hour drive from McGhee Tyson Airport, south of Knoxville, Tennessee. After the Fourth celebrations, stick around in Gatlinburg for its lovely Gatlinburg Farmers Market, or take an outing to the town's family-friendly Ripley's Aquarium, one of the best attractions in the Smoky Mountains.