One Of America's First July 4th Celebrations Is An Epic Tennessee Extravaganza With A Parade And Fireworks

Summer in the Great Smoky Mountains. There's nothing quite like it. Elevated in the mountains, you're away from the sweltering heat of cities, while at the same time, the scenery is lush with mountain greenery and gushing rivers. The towns in the Great Smoky Mountains gain a special summer energy. Head to Greeneville to explore local, funky art and incredible mountain views. Deeper into the mountains, there's the cozy little town of Wears Valley, where you can rent a cabin and have access to a secret entrance into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One of the better-known towns here, Gatlinburg, has a special summer appeal that's a bit different from the peace and quiet you might expect of the Smokies. Come July, it hosts one of the most scenic and surprising Independence Day parties in America.

Gatlinburg claims the title of "first Independence Day parade in the nation," as its Convention & Visitors Bureau states, because the parade commences as soon as midnight strikes on July 4th. From then on, the day is a bonanza of Independence Day-related fun, from a river raft regatta to a fireworks finale. There's also live music, a drone light show, and street performances, all of which has earned Gatlinburg a rank in Livability's five best July 4th celebrations in the country.