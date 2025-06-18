Hiding In A Virginia Forest Is An Eerie Open-Air Chapel Blending Unusual Architecture With Pristine Nature

Some of Virginia's truly offbeat, lesser-known destinations lie at the edge of its cities, suspended right between civilization and coastal plains (in the east) or the Blue Ridge Mountains (in the west). You'll find one of Virginia's best-kept secrets, the little slice of Italy known as Swannanoa, hidden among the mountains outside of Charlottesville, for example. Then, off the coast, there's one of the East Coast's most unusual sights, the Kiptopeke Fleet, a series of abandoned ships transformed into wildlife havens. In between the western mountains and eastern coast, there's a small suburb of Richmond called Mechanicsville that holds a surprising amount of history. Aside from being the site of a significant Civil War battle, it's also home to the Historic Polegreen Church.

While the Polegreen Church appears to be not much more than the skeleton of a church, it signifies a turning point in American freedom history. The original church was built in the 1700s to host a growing movement of Presbyterian dissenters. It was destroyed by gunfire during the Civil War, but the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation commissioned a memorial created from beams in the shape of what the original structure might have looked like, based on sketches. Today, you can walk among the beams for free, take pictures, and explore historical markers on pretty walking paths all around the site.