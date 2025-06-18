America's First Ever Waffle Cone Was Served At A Historic Virginia Staple Famous For Its Barbeque
Virginia is famously for lovers, and not just the romantic kind. On one hand, the Old Dominion State is a popular destination for history lovers who want to take a storied road trip between some of early America's most notable sites. On the other, Virginia is also for food lovers — with an eclectic culinary culture that ranges from buzz-worthy restaurants situated along the bustling D.C. border to award-winning taverns nestled in the highlands of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That said, for those who like their meals dished out with a side of delicious history, it's worth heading down to Norfolk, Virginia, to visit Doumar's Cones & Barbecue, a family-run restaurant famous for serving the world's first waffle cone.
Currently situated in the heart of the historic Ghent neighborhood, the story of Doumar's spans more than a century — and the retro feel of the restaurant itself keeps that history alive. "An amazing blast from the past that always has good food and cool old cars to enjoy," reads a five-star Google review.
The origins of this drive-in style restaurant can be traced back to 1904, when traveling salesman Abe Doumar was selling paperweights at the St. Louis World's Fair. After noticing that a nearby ice cream stand had run out of paper cups, Doumar purchased a thin waffle from a nearby dessert vendor, rolled it into a cone, and used it as a vehicle for his ice cream. After talking the other salesmen into a collaboration, the three became business partners and the world-famous waffle cone was born.
Enjoy fresh waffle cones at Doumar's Cones & Barbecue in Norfolk
After the St. Louis World's Fair, Doumar got to work designing an upgraded waffle iron that was capable of cooking four waffles at a time. This innovative machine, still in use at the Norfolk restaurant today, allowed him to open his first ice cream stand in Coney Island in 1905. Eventually, Doumar — a Syrian immigrant — sponsored one of his 15 siblings to come take over the stand. With this help, he was able to replicate his business at resorts he had visited as a traveling salesman down the East Coast, establishing Doumar's ice cream stands — and bringing over family members to run them — from New York to Florida.
It was in 1907 that Abe Doumar and his brother, George, first came to Norfolk to open a stand at the seaside Ocean View Amusement Park. Eventually, the Doumar brothers decided to settle in town due to its central location along the coast, making it easier to oversee the expanding business.
However, after a hurricane destroyed Ocean View Park in 1933, the brothers decided to buy land near downtown Norfolk to open a permanent year-round location. A year later, Doumar's reopened with a twist: It began serving barbecue sandwiches in the winter to boost revenue. Today, the beloved local landmark offers an extensive menu that includes burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, and sundaes, and has even been even featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" for its enduring local legacy.