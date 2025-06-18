America's First Ever Waffle Cone Was Served At A Historic Virginia Staple Famous For Its Barbeque

Virginia is famously for lovers, and not just the romantic kind. On one hand, the Old Dominion State is a popular destination for history lovers who want to take a storied road trip between some of early America's most notable sites. On the other, Virginia is also for food lovers — with an eclectic culinary culture that ranges from buzz-worthy restaurants situated along the bustling D.C. border to award-winning taverns nestled in the highlands of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That said, for those who like their meals dished out with a side of delicious history, it's worth heading down to Norfolk, Virginia, to visit Doumar's Cones & Barbecue, a family-run restaurant famous for serving the world's first waffle cone.

Currently situated in the heart of the historic Ghent neighborhood, the story of Doumar's spans more than a century — and the retro feel of the restaurant itself keeps that history alive. "An amazing blast from the past that always has good food and cool old cars to enjoy," reads a five-star Google review.

The origins of this drive-in style restaurant can be traced back to 1904, when traveling salesman Abe Doumar was selling paperweights at the St. Louis World's Fair. After noticing that a nearby ice cream stand had run out of paper cups, Doumar purchased a thin waffle from a nearby dessert vendor, rolled it into a cone, and used it as a vehicle for his ice cream. After talking the other salesmen into a collaboration, the three became business partners and the world-famous waffle cone was born.