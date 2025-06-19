Hidden In The Hills Of Tennessee Is An Underrated Town With Quiet Countryside Views And Laidback Charm
Are you looking for a small town vibe where you can enjoy a slower pace of life and explore the countryside, climb a mountain, pick up an antique or two, and soak up some community artsy vibes all in the same day? Just under an hour's drive from Nashville is the small, tree-lined town of Woodbury, Tennessee.
Located in Cannon County in Middle Tennessee and just over a 20-minute drive from the nearest city, Murfreesboro, Woodbury was founded in 1836. This whimsical town loves a bit of history, and you can dig into antique stores and vintage shops in the town square. Woodbury is also home to the annual Cannon County Good Ole Days festival, a local food and craft fair complete with a parade, dog show, and pageant. Proceeds support the local senior center.
This laid-back countryside town is home to under 3,000 residents but still has everything you might need, from independent stores to popular staples like Domino's and Subway. Woodbury is a little underrated compared to its larger neighbours, largely because it is a small countryside town and doesn't have much nightlife. But if you want to get out of the city, experience that small-town laidback charm where everybody knows everyone, and explore the surrounding nature, then Woodbury might be just the place you're looking for.
Where to soak up the countryside in Woodbury, Tennessee
You won't have to look far to soak up some countryside views in Woodbury, as the town is surrounded by luscious hills, but if you want to escape the town altogether for a dose of pure country charm then you're in luck! In less than 20 minutes, you can take a country drive, passing fields, bushes, and thick trees to visit Short Mountain — ironically named, as it is the tallest mountain in the area, standing at over 2,000 feet above sea level. At the base of the mountain, you can find Short Mountain Distillery, which opened in 2010 and has a distinctly rustic vibe. The distillery is the smallest on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and offers tours, tastings, mixology classes, and horse-drawn wagon rides. You can enjoy a game of disc golf when you visit, or you can take one of a number of trails around the land. For more whiskey, head an hour south to the small city of Tullahoma, another spot on the Whiskey Trail.
Short Mountain is a protected area filled with woods, creeks, and wildlife — including some species of insects that haven't been discovered yet. There's also climbing and hiking that can be done while visiting Short Mountain, though hikers will need to mind the Bible camp at the summit. If that's not enough nature for you, Woodbury also has City Park and Brown Spurloch park to visit. Horseriders should also check out the nearby Cannon County Walking Horse Association to see if there's an equestrian event or ride they can join.
What's there to do in the town of Woodbury?
The first place to check out in Woodbury town is the Main Square. Surrounded by neat grass patches smack-bang in the centre of town is Cannon County Courthouse, a historical town hall built in 1935. Tennessee is a great state for antique hunters, and visitors to Woodbury will want to take a look at Iron Pig Antiques and Etherial Elegance, which sell old fashioned furniture, china crockery, artwork, figurines, and vintage clothing. Cannon Outreach and Thrift Store is a great choice if you want to get secondhand clothes, furniture, and crockery while knowing that you're doing a good deed — proceeds go toward supporting victims of domestic violence.
If you're in the mood to soak up some culture once you've had your fill of the countryside, head over to The Arts Center of Cannon County. The center hosts exhibitions showcasing the work of local artists, as well as various plays and concerts throughout the year. If all that shopping has made you hungry, locals recommend Golden Greek, Golden Pizza, and Sophia's off the Square. The distillery also features a restaurant, Rye & Revelry, which is the highest-rated joint in town on Tripadvisor. Want to see more cozy towns and mountain views? Explore the Smoky Mountain areas while you're in Tennessee.