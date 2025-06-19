Hidden In The Hills Of Tennessee Is An Underrated Town With Quiet Countryside Views And Laidback Charm

Are you looking for a small town vibe where you can enjoy a slower pace of life and explore the countryside, climb a mountain, pick up an antique or two, and soak up some community artsy vibes all in the same day? Just under an hour's drive from Nashville is the small, tree-lined town of Woodbury, Tennessee.

Located in Cannon County in Middle Tennessee and just over a 20-minute drive from the nearest city, Murfreesboro, Woodbury was founded in 1836. This whimsical town loves a bit of history, and you can dig into antique stores and vintage shops in the town square. Woodbury is also home to the annual Cannon County Good Ole Days festival, a local food and craft fair complete with a parade, dog show, and pageant. Proceeds support the local senior center.

This laid-back countryside town is home to under 3,000 residents but still has everything you might need, from independent stores to popular staples like Domino's and Subway. Woodbury is a little underrated compared to its larger neighbours, largely because it is a small countryside town and doesn't have much nightlife. But if you want to get out of the city, experience that small-town laidback charm where everybody knows everyone, and explore the surrounding nature, then Woodbury might be just the place you're looking for.