Situated Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is A Tennessee City With Scenic Waterfalls And Historic Charm

Ask anyone, and they'll tell you that Tennessee specializes in music, Nashville hot chicken, and full-bodied whiskey. As you embark on a scenic drive down the Gold Record Road, you'll be jazzing it up from New Orleans in Louisiana all the way to the guitar riffs of Memphis and Nashville's honky-tonk. But you shouldn't end your road trip after seeing Nashville's Parthenon, its most iconic tourist attraction. Instead, continue driving south for 77 miles, and you'll reach Tullahoma, a small town with plenty of charm. From underrated natural wonders to fascinating museums, this Central Tennessee destination can amaze you with all it has to offer. Gorgeous hiking trails, open green spaces, and rushing waterfalls provide a getaway like no other.

Prior to being a designated railroad camp that connected Nashville to Chattanooga, the Cherokee and the Chickasaw indigenous peoples inhabited the region. The name Tullahoma comes from the Choctaw language, which translates into "red rock." After the early 19th century, settlers began populating the area, and the railroad brought in people who sought out new homes and opportunities.

For travelers, Tullahoma is best known for its two W's — whiskey and waterfalls. The George Dickel brand is produced right in town at Cascade Hollow Distillery. But even if whiskey isn't your poison of choice, you can still enjoy your time in the heart of nature. You don't have to rely on the old trains to get here from the scenic city of Chattanooga — you can easily drive to Tullahoma in one hour and 15 minutes. Those coming from Atlanta, Georgia, will be on the road for three and a half hours before reaching Tullahoma. If you're flying into town, make Nashville International Airport your base, and you'll arrive at Tullahoma in one hour and 20 minutes.