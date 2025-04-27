Situated Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is A Tennessee City With Scenic Waterfalls And Historic Charm
Ask anyone, and they'll tell you that Tennessee specializes in music, Nashville hot chicken, and full-bodied whiskey. As you embark on a scenic drive down the Gold Record Road, you'll be jazzing it up from New Orleans in Louisiana all the way to the guitar riffs of Memphis and Nashville's honky-tonk. But you shouldn't end your road trip after seeing Nashville's Parthenon, its most iconic tourist attraction. Instead, continue driving south for 77 miles, and you'll reach Tullahoma, a small town with plenty of charm. From underrated natural wonders to fascinating museums, this Central Tennessee destination can amaze you with all it has to offer. Gorgeous hiking trails, open green spaces, and rushing waterfalls provide a getaway like no other.
Prior to being a designated railroad camp that connected Nashville to Chattanooga, the Cherokee and the Chickasaw indigenous peoples inhabited the region. The name Tullahoma comes from the Choctaw language, which translates into "red rock." After the early 19th century, settlers began populating the area, and the railroad brought in people who sought out new homes and opportunities.
For travelers, Tullahoma is best known for its two W's — whiskey and waterfalls. The George Dickel brand is produced right in town at Cascade Hollow Distillery. But even if whiskey isn't your poison of choice, you can still enjoy your time in the heart of nature. You don't have to rely on the old trains to get here from the scenic city of Chattanooga — you can easily drive to Tullahoma in one hour and 15 minutes. Those coming from Atlanta, Georgia, will be on the road for three and a half hours before reaching Tullahoma. If you're flying into town, make Nashville International Airport your base, and you'll arrive at Tullahoma in one hour and 20 minutes.
Hike to as many Tullahoma waterfalls as you can
If you are looking for some nature therapy, you'll have the most healing sessions in Short Springs Natural Area, with its 420 acres of lush oak forests, kaleidoscopic wildflowers, steep ravines, and plummeting waterfalls. The best way to view them all in one go is by hiking the Machine Falls, Adams Falls, Busby Falls, and Laurel Bluff Loop. The 3.2-mile loop trail takes around an hour and a half to complete, and the route is nothing short of incredible. Start at the Busby Falls Trailhead and make your way toward Bobo Creek, where you'll cross a bridge to switch to the Laurel Bluff Loop. While you'll pass by several waterfalls, it's the last one that'll take your breath away. You'll immediately spot the 60-foot Machine Falls that's as high as it is wide. You even can stand right under the cascading beauty — the water below is pretty shallow.
If hiking for over an hour doesn't sound appealing, a much shorter stroll can lead you to another waterfall. Only five minutes from Short Springs Natural Area is Rutledge Falls. As you walk toward the fence from the parking lot, you'll see a short path that takes you to the waterfall. Don't forget to bring your swimwear for a refreshing dip in the water. Keep in mind that Rutledge Falls is located on private property, so be respectful and leave no trace.
East Park Arboretum and Sunrise Rotary Disc Golf Course is also worth checking out. Here you can practice your throw on the soon to be 27-hole disc course, plan a family picnic under the shade, or bike along the path to squeeze in a little workout. You can also get familiar with native and non-native trees at the arboretum.
Tour Tullahoma's museums and distilleries
With every town comes a rich history, and what better way to find out than to visit the local museums? At the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, you get to admire unique aircraft on display, such as a Model 2000 Starship, the first Beechcraft Serial #1 Staggerwing, and a 1946 G17S "Big Red." But the real highlight of this museum is the Louise Thaden exhibit, which includes the aviation pioneer's original pilot's certificate, signed by none other than Orville Wright. The Bost Hangar is another impressive collection, featuring an early model Bonanza and the 3Z Musketeer.
Kids will love touring the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC), which encourages children to get involved in STEM education. From geology and aerodynamics to outer space and marine life, the little ones can discover how vast the universe truly is. Since the exhibits are interactive, you know for sure that the kids are going to have fun. Meanwhile, the adults can head to the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and marvel at inspiring paintings, intricate woodwork, and handmade pottery. Besides viewing the artwork, you can also take part in workshops, lectures, and art classes for both amateur and advanced levels.
To complete your trip to Tullahoma, you have to swing by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. to see how George Dickel Whiskey is made. Here, you'll learn about the significance of whiskey, its history, and production process and end your tour by tasting four samples. It only makes sense that this famous spot is part of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, which comprises 26 distilleries across the state. After experiencing all of Tullahoma, escape to Tennessee's best mountain towns for more peaceful hiking trails and country charm.